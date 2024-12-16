New Survey Finds 70% of Teachers Anticipate Holiday Surge in Smartwatch Gifting To Impact School Cell Phone Policy Bans

Study.com survey reveals a rise in smartwatch technology in classrooms nationwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Study.com survey of teachers with universal cell phone policies in their schools reveals a new challenge: smartwatches. With the holiday season approaching, 70% of teachers are concerned that smartwatches received as gifts will increase classroom distractions and further complicate efforts to maintain focus in schools already navigating cell phone bans.

While cell phone bans have aimed to improve classroom engagement and behavior, half of teachers surveyed report smartwatches are now being used as a substitute for cell phones, allowing students to circumvent existing rules. Additionally, 45% of teachers have overheard students discussing plans to receive smartwatches during the holidays, signaling a likely surge in usage.

Key Findings

Growing Smartwatch Usage in Schools:

50% of teachers believe smartwatches have become a substitute for cell phones in classrooms.

40% report increased smartwatch usage since cell phone bans were implemented.

Distraction Concerns:

60% of teachers cite texting as the top issue caused by smartwatches

60% of respondents also report students playing games or using apps on their smartwatches during class.

Policy Implications:

64% of teachers agree that extending cell phone bans to include wearables would improve classroom management.

70% of respondents say universal cell phone bans have improved their overall teaching experience

62% of teachers also report that cell phone bans have increased their work satisfaction

An Emerging Classroom Challenge

"While cell phone bans have improved classroom engagement and given teachers back more time, the growing popularity of smartwatches—particularly around the holidays—creates an urgent need for updated policies," said Dana Bryson, SVP of Social Impact at Study.com. "It's critical that we keep the experiences of educators at the center of policy recommendations, especially as they report that wearable technology is becoming a new challenge, enabling students to text, play games and use apps during class."

The survey findings underscore the need for schools to address how wearable devices fit within their broader technology policies especially as many teachers predict a post-holiday spike in wearable devices.

Methodology

The survey included 700 teachers from schools with universal cell phone bans across the United States. Data was collected from December 7–10, 2024. Of respondents, 9% were Gen Z, 33% were Millennials, 44% were Gen X, and 19% were Baby Boomers. In terms of racial demographics, 70.09% identified as White, 10% as Black or African American, 11% as Hispanic, 1% as American Indian or Alaska Native, 5% as Asian, and 1% as some other race.

