New Survey Finds 72% of Hospital CFOs Report Margins of 2% or Less as Leaders Prioritize Workforce and Technology Investments

Despite ongoing financial strain, more than half of healthcare finance leaders report confidence that operational improvements and technology can help sustain or grow margins

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanTaaS, Inc., the market leader in AI‑powered, cloud‑based capacity management, staffing, and patient‑flow software for healthcare, commissioned a national survey of 100 hospital and health system CFOs and finance executives from large health systems, community hospitals, nonprofits, academic medical centers, and rural hospitals. The findings, published today in The State of Hospital Financial Health 2026, reveal that financial pressure is no longer cyclical, with the majority of healthcare organizations reporting consistently razor-thin margins (72% report margins of 2% or lower).

Key findings from the survey include:

Financial challenges are led by reimbursement pressure and rising costs: The top drivers cited by respondents include declining reimbursement rates or payer mix changes ( 45% ), reduced government funding and regulatory risk ( 42% ), rising labor costs ( 40% ), and underutilized capacity or inefficient patient throughput ( 39% ).

The top drivers cited by respondents include declining reimbursement rates or payer mix changes ( ), reduced government funding and regulatory risk ( ), rising labor costs ( ), and underutilized capacity or inefficient patient throughput ( ). The majority of leaders are optimistic that operational and technology investments could stabilize financial outlook: 18% of executives are very confident that operational improvements and technology can help their organization sustain or grow operating margins and 38% are somewhat confident.

Hospital finance leaders report prioritizing operational and technology investments that directly impact cost control and revenue generation. The top financial priorities for 2026 include:

Workforce scheduling & reducing overtime (77%)

Technology investment for capacity/workforce utilization (65%)

Labor productivity & efficiency (56%)

"When 72% of hospital CFOs report margins of 2% or less, capacity optimization is no longer optional, it's imperative for financial and operational sustainability," said Mohan Giridharadas, Founder and CEO of LeanTaaS. "By unlocking existing capacity and optimizing end-to-end patient flow, organizations can meaningfully improve operating margins faster and more predictably than relying on volume growth alone."

The emphasis on capacity optimization is reflected in both adoption trends and industry recognition. LeanTaaS was recently named Best in KLAS for Capacity Optimization Management for the second consecutive year based on customer-reported performance and partnership, underscoring the role of technology-enabled capacity and workforce optimization solutions to combat policy shifts, declining reimbursements, and workforce shortages.

The full report, The State of Hospital Financial Health 2026, is available for download.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS transforms health system, hospital, clinic, and infusion center operations through software and services that combine lean principles, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and machine learning. The company's software and services are being used by 200 health systems in 1,200+ hospitals, centers, and clinics across the nation, which rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA with an office in Charlotte, NC. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com and connect on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE LeanTaaS