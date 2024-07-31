New Survey Finds Business Leaders Value Cost, Time Savings and Peace of Mind When Considering Private Flight

The survey reveals a need for more cost-effective private flight solutions, given 84% of respondents have an interest in flying private but 75% cite cost as the main barrier.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkyShare, a Utah-based private aviation firm focused on delivering cost-effective and flexible private jet travel, released the results of a survey analyzing the benefits of flying private and primary barriers to entry. The survey, which polled C-Suite executives and senior business leaders on their perceptions of business travel, revealed while there is growing interest among business leaders and senior management to use private flight, factors such as perceived cost limit widespread adoption.

Since the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in private flight usage due to its flexibility, efficiency, and peace of mind for travelers. Thirty-seven percent of respondents report traveling monthly for business, with 77% using commercial flights as their primary mode of transportation.

The study, which surveyed 1,000 full-time individuals who hold C-Suite executive roles or senior management, found cost and flexibility of fleet options are the most significant factors taken into account when choosing to fly private. In fact, 75% of respondents identified cost as the main deterrent preventing them from using private aviation for travel, with the next closest reason being a lack of information on services and the industry (approximately 41% of respondents). The survey also saw more than one-third of respondents express a significant desire for peace of mind when traveling (e.g. eliminating layovers, never losing bags, going straight to the plane, avoiding cancellations and delays).

To address these concerns, travel solutions must cater specifically to the unique needs of today's business leaders. Senior executives and C-suite professionals prioritize options that save time, offer increased scheduling flexibility, and reduce travel-related stress, which compounds the stress of their professional lives. Beyond cost being the determining factor among those who fly private, 77% prioritize time-saving benefits, 74% value increased scheduling flexibility, 69% appreciate reduced stress and hassle, and 35% highlight the opportunity to spend more time with family. These statistics underscore the importance of tailoring travel solutions to the demands of busy executives.

"The bedrock of SkyShare's culture is customer-service. We do our absolute best to shut up and listen first. The only way to be a great guide is to empathetically understand the goals and wants of the person you're guiding. This survey was an opportunity to hear from folks who want to be our customers. How can we meet them where they are? All business leaders would love to fly private, but there are still a multitude of hurdles to overcome, with cost being the most significant hurdle," said Cory Bengtzen, CEO and Founder of SkyShare.

Earlier this year, SkyShare announced an industry-first, innovative financing program for its fractional aircraft ownership plans, aimed at maximizing the accessibility of private flight. This followed the company's launch of its groundbreaking SFX+ program, which expanded its fleet with Gulfstream G450s and Challenger 300s, in addition to its existing fleet of Pilatus PC-12s, Citation CJ2s, and Citation Excels under the SFX program. All of these efforts make it easier than ever for leaders and entrepreneurs to access private aviation while retaining capital in their businesses.

"Approximately 62% of respondents indicated they are likely to consider private aviation for business travel needs, so the desire is absolutely there. We feel that it's up to our industry to come up with new ways to provide a lower-cost option to help these leaders achieve their business' goals, and SkyShare is doing that through new flexible pricing plans and initiatives that lower the barriers to entry," Bengtzen added. "We want these business leaders to know that we hear them loud and clear."

