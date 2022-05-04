New Survey Finds Gen Z Employees Care Most About Mental Health, DE&I, and Flexibility

According to the survey , 53% of U.S. employees aged 19 to 25 plan to stay at the same company over the next year. Of those thinking of quitting, 42% cited burnout and a lack of work-life balance as one of the top reasons. Additionally, 45% of Gen Zers prefer a hybrid work model, and 81% find it important to have flexibility in when and where they work.

The survey reveals that for the youngest members of the workforce, a caring and supportive workplace is not just a nice-to-have, but a must-have. In fact, 77% of Gen Zers find it important to work for a company that cares about DE&I, and 76% define a great place to work as one with caring, friendly, and socially conscious people. Empathy, honesty, and the ability to listen are the top traits they value in managers.

"It's clear from the findings that in order to attract and retain this new generation of workers, organizations and HR departments need to adjust their focus to create a caring and well-balanced workplace," said Christina Gialleli, Director of People Operations at Epignosis.

Moreover, Gen Z employees have seemingly normalized mental health conversations in the workplace. Half of survey respondents report wanting to receive mental health training from their employers, and eight out of 10 want mental health days at work.

"With priorities such as a flexible work mode, a socially conscious culture, and the designation of mental health days, an expansive corporate climate will be a key component to retaining Gen Zers," said Cassie Whitlock, Director of HR at BambooHR.

The full report can be found here: Gen Z in the workplace.

About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is the LMS built for training success. Designed to get a "yes" from everyone, it's where great teams, and companies, go to grow. With an experience that's fully customizable, easy to manage, and a joy to use, teams embrace training while feeling right at home.

About Epignosis

Epignosis is a leading software house in learning tech and trusted by over 70,000 teams worldwide. Its portfolio includes TalentLMS, an all-in-one LMS for SMBs, TalentLibrary™, an on-demand library of ready-made courses, eFront, an enterprise learning management platform, and TalentCards, a mobile app for training the deskless workforce. The company is paving the way for the democratization of training by developing premium eLearning tools that help teams reach their full potential.

About BambooHR

Serving more than 25,000 organizations and almost two million employees worldwide, BambooHR® is HR software designed for growing businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

SOURCE Epignosis