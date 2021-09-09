New Survey Finds Majority of People Who Experience Pain Have Learned to Live in Discomfort

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey that aims to provide deeper insight on the general population's understanding and knowledge of foot health and common sources of foot, knee, hip, and back pain, approximately 98% of adults experience foot, knee, hip or back pain that interferes with their day-to-day life and activities and nearly 50% of individuals who experience that pain have learned to live with it. The Good Feet Store , the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports with more than 165 retail locations across five countries, today released new data from its 2021 State of Good Feet Health Report. Among the 1,000 respondents aged 25 and older, the survey revealed that the majority of people (91%) are willing to invest in self-care and prevention in addition to a solution to reduce pain, but the importance of foot health is under-appreciated, with only about 1 in 3 people viewing foot health as extremely important to their overall health.

"It was pretty startling to learn that most people ages 25 and older are in frequent pain and this pain is undeniably affecting the quality of their lives," comments Richard Moore, Good Feet's President & CEO. "Our findings indicate that most folks experiencing pain don't understand that knee, hip and even back pain can often be traced back to the feet. And while many people are actively seeking solutions, they are either uninformed or unaware of their options. In our business, we recognize the rest of the body benefits from good foot health and we hope to shed light on these issues, so people living with pain can make informed decisions, explore solutions that can provide relief to their discomfort, and ultimately help them live pain-free."

According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated pain among consumers but also leaves the vast majority of people (81%) wanting to be more active in the upcoming year. In fact, most people (83%) admit to spending much of the day on their feet and 61% have increased their athletic activities since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the study finds approximately 51% of people say they have developed new pain during the pandemic and nearly 75% of folks know someone close to them who's currently experiencing foot, knee, hip, or back pain.

Additional findings from the survey include:

Of those in pain, nearly 40% are always in pain and just 9% are rarely in pain

Almost half of respondents are in moderate to severe pain

40% of those in pain have seen a medical professional but are still in pain

Most respondents (64%) use medication or limit activities to reduce their pain, yet are not addressing their feet as a contributing factor

Nearly half (40%) of people are trying to find a solution for their pain, and the other 60% have given up or are wishing there was a solution

1 in 3 people do not understand the role of foot health regarding overall health

Moore adds, "People have a limited understanding of the foot's anatomy and don't realize that when feet are not properly supported, the body can become misaligned, resulting in tremendous pain and discomfort. Arch supports can be a valuable investment for not only those with health issues but for those looking to prevent issues from arising – it's something people of all ages should consider."

Educating people on how they can prevent, alleviate, or even eliminate pain is step one at The Good Feet Store, which is committed to improving the quality of people's lives – all starting with the feet. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting and test walk.

