New Survey Finds that Global Cable Operators Remain Highly Committed to Virtualizing Their Broadband Networks, According to Dell'Oro Group

70 Percent of Respondents Favor Network Virtualization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, today released the results of a new survey finding that 100 percent of respondents have either deployed or are planning to deploy some form of vCMTS architecture in their networks within the next 24 months. Of those planning to deploy within the next 13-24 months, 73 percent define vCMTS as a remote PHY device (RPD) connected to a software-based virtual CMTS running on a server, with 20 percent defining vCMTS as a remote MACPHY device (RMD).

The global survey--Mapping the Future of Cable Virtualization details the current and future broadband network deployment plans of cable operators around the world. From January to March 2022 Dell'Oro Group conducted an online and telephone survey of 50 global cable operators that have broadband networks and provide residential broadband services.

"Virtualization and DAA provide clear benefits to cable operators, especially in highly-competitive environments where throughput, signal quality, and service uptime are critical differentiators," noted Jeff Heynen, Vice President of Broadband Access and Home Networking market research at Dell'Oro Group. "Adoption of these beneficial technologies is growing significantly," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the survey report Mapping the Future of Cable Virtualization include:

In a sign that DAA still remains in the early stages of deployment, 66 percent of respondents have deployed anywhere from 101-1000 DAA devices (either RPDs or RMDs) in their networks to date.

Hub site consolidation, DOCSIS 3.1 high-split upgrades, and capping legacy CCAP platforms are the technical drivers leading the decision to migrate to a vCMTS platform.

Improved subscriber experience and platform analytics are the primary business drivers behind the decision to migrate to a vCMTS platform.

The survey, Mapping the Future of Cable Virtualization, is a complementary report that can be downloaded at https://www.delloro.com/knowledge-center/white-papers/survey-report-mapping-the-future-of-cable-virtualization/

For more information, please contact [email protected].

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group