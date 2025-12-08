New Survey from American Student Assistance Reveals Parents' Views on Their Children's Career Paths After High School

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More parents feel a growing openness to their children pursuing career and technical education (CTE) and nondegree pathways, according to a new nationwide survey from American Student Assistance® (ASA). The research, "All Options on the Table: Parent Views on Postsecondary Education and Career Paths," surveys 2,230 parents of middle and high school students (grades 6–12) and uncovers evolving trends in parents' attitudes, perceptions, and decision-making regarding their children's post-high school plans, their familiarity with various career pathways, and their level of preparedness to offer guidance. ASA is a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures.

"Teens are increasingly open to understanding and pursuing a diversity of postsecondary paths, and we need to do more to ensure parents are comfortable with the choices young people want to make for themselves. This survey shows a change in the perception parents have about nondegree pathways for their child but also continued anxiety and uncertainty from parents about how they can best provide teens with the information needed to make the right choice for their future," said Judy Goldstein, SVP, Managing Director, Career Navigation Impact Hub, ASA. "Ultimately, as the range of education-to-career paths grow broader and anxiety grows among parents and young people about future jobs, parents need access to quality resources that enable them to find and evaluate all postsecondary options, both traditional and nondegree, so they are empowered to provide informed guidance for their children."

Key Findings

The survey results point to seven notable trends regarding parents' attitudes toward their children's education and career planning:

Parents increasingly view career & technical Education (CTE) as an option for high-achieving students. In 2025, 35% of parents believe CTE is best suited for high-achieving students—up from 13% in 2019. Parents prefer traditional college for their kids but less so than in the past. While college remains parents' top preference for their student after high school, the percentage of parents preferring it has dropped from 74% in 2019 to 58% in 2025. Parents are actively involved in and supportive of their kids' career development. Most (88%) parents report having discussed postsecondary plans with their child and the majority of parents broadly agree with their child's chosen path. Familiarity with certain nondegree pathways – but not all – is high. Almost all parents are at least "somewhat familiar" with trade school (95%) and apprenticeships/internships (93%), but they are less familiar with other nondegree pathways, like technical bootcamps (70%). Parents support their children's post-high school plan, whether it's nondegree or traditional. Parents want their children's chosen career path, regardless of whether it's a four-year college or a nondegree program, to align with their interests and instill skills needed for the given career. Most parents feel equipped to guide their children to pursue a nondegree pathway. Four out of five parents (79%) believe they would be a good resource for helping their child navigate a nondegree pathway, including 41% who strongly agree. Parents recognize both benefits and drawbacks of nondegree options. Virtually all (98%) parents see at least one benefit of nondegree paths, such as hands-on learning -- but most (89%) also identify potential downsides, including limited career growth (32%), limited opportunities (32%), and lower income potential (32%).

This survey is part of ASA's Youth Career Readiness Outlook, a new research series exploring what it means to be ready for life after high school from the perspectives of young people and the adults who support them—parents, educators, counselors, and employers. Drawing on primary research, each report examines key aspects of teen career readiness, including education plans, skill-building, and career aspirations. Together, the series offers a comprehensive look at how today's youth are navigating their paths toward a bright future. This latest round of research builds on a prior national survey of parents conducted by ASA in 2019 and identifies significant landscape shifts.

Download the complete report here: https://www.asa.org/research/youth-career-readiness-outlook-parent-views-2025/

Methodology

About American Student Assistance

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit at the forefront of changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures through access to career readiness information and experiences for all. ASA helps middle and high school students to know themselves—their strengths and their interests—and understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. ASA fulfills its mission—in schools and beyond the classroom—by providing free digital experiences, including Futurescape® and EvolveMe®, directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, research, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. ASA fosters a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa.

