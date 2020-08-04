New Survey From Wasa® Reveals Snacking Shifts Among Parents

From scarfing down a treat while muted on a conference call to hiding their favorite snacks to keep them safe from their kids, parents are adopting a whole host of new snack habits to get them through the pandemic.

Everybody – young and old – loves a good snack, like Wasa®. What else are parents saying about the new normal when it comes to snacking?

Snack time! Three out of four parents snack in the afternoon, and 3:45 PM is the prime time for parents' snack cravings to hit.

Why More Snacking?

It's a multipurpose remedy – a treat when happy, a stress-reliever when overwhelmed, an energy boost for kid wrangling, and a pick-me-up when bored! Although three out of four parents say they care about being more "mindful" about their eating habits, only one out of four feel they're hitting this goal Preparing a nutritious snack using Wasa crispbreads is an easy way for parents to slow down a bit and mindfully enjoy a snack that's more than good because they're good for you and good for the planet*.

Robyn Youkilis, AADP Certified Health Coach, author, internationally renowned speaker and mom, has been snacking on Wasa crispbreads for years. "Now more than ever, I look forward to snack time as a small act of self-care and a little bit of fun," said Youkilis. "I love that Wasa crispbreads are made with simple, nourishing ingredients and have the perfect crunch to satisfy that craving. They're also great with just about any topping! One of my favorite things to add to the crispbreads is hummus – it comes in so many different flavors so it's easy to keep my snack routine fresh, and it adds some additional plant-based protein from the chickpeas to help me feel satisfied and full. I also like to put my own spin on avocado toast, topping Wasa crispbreads with some fresh avocado and a drizzle of olive oil for good fat and extra flavor. Another one of my go-tos is raw fermented sauerkraut for some good probiotics."

Wasa's survey found flavor is the most popular driver behind parent's snack decisions (at 60 percent), followed by:

Good source of fiber (41 percent)

Little to no added sugar ( 41 percent)

A clean label (34 percent)

A good texture (32 percent)

Wasa offers varieties that check all the boxes – simply put, they're more than good, with wholesome ingredients to fuel whatever a parent's day throws their way. Nearly two out of three parents state they are so busy that it is hard to prioritize positive eating habits. Wasa crispbreads are the snack parents need to fuel their busy days and enjoy a satisfying moment just for themselves.

Why Wasa?

Wasa crispbreads use simple ingredients such as whole grains to help keep parents full without compromising on taste, making it easy for parents to get nutrients they need every day. They're also good for the planet – Wasa as a company is 100% carbon neutral from field to shelf.

You can find most Wasa varieties online at Amazon.com, as well as major grocery retailers, such as Whole Foods, where you can find them in the specialty cracker aisle or deli section. To find a store near you and to check out recipes and meal ideas, visit www.wasa-usa.com.

*Learn more about Wasa's 100% carbon neutral designation in the 2109 Barilla sustainability report, "Good for You, Good for the Planet."

About the Survey

Wasa commissioned Zeno Group (http://www.zenogroup.com) to conduct a survey among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. parents who have at least one child under the age of 18 living at home. The online survey was conducted July 2nd through 6th, 2020. Quotas have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. parent population, age 18+. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation.

About the Wasa Brand

Since 1919 Wasa is the biggest crispbread baker in the world, selling its products in 40 different countries, from Scandinavia to America. In 1999 Wasa became part of the Barilla Group together with many other bakery brands such as Mulino Bianco, Harry's and Pavesi. The Wasa Bakeries are situated in Filipstad Sweden, and in Celle Germany. From these two locations we bake our crispbread and other products for many countries around the world. The biggest markets for the Wasa brand outside of Sweden are the other Nordic countries and Germany closely followed by Poland, The Netherlands, France and The United States of America.

Wasa has partnered with Robyn Youkilis, AADP Certified Health Coach, author, internationally renowned speaker, and leading expert in holistic digestive health, to create easy, delicious recipes using Wasa crispbreads as well as talk parent-to-parent about the importance of making snack time a priority.

