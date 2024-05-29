NEW SURVEY LAUNCHES IN HOPES OF IMPROVING THE FINANCIAL AID & ECONOMIC EXPERIENCES OF FAMILIES

Community-Based Nonprofit Hopes to Bring Voice to Those in Need

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private School Village (PSV), a community-based nonprofit that supports Black and brown students through the K-12 private school experience, is excited to launch an anonymous and confidential survey to learn more about financial aid processes and economic experiences. PSV has partnered with 10Seven Founder and Principal Investigator Chloe McKenzie to conduct the research in hopes of identifying best practices, making recommendations, and ensuring that those who find themselves most in a position of need in private schools are also those who feel seen, valued, and supported through the critical and necessary aid process.

The survey is open to all families in private schools regardless of race, location, or socioeconomic background. It can be accessed at https://bit.ly/psvparentsurvey and will remain open until the end of June.

"Administering our elementary scholarship program this year allowed us to become more aware of current financial aid practices and challenged us to consider the fact that those in need of financial aid or those who have various experiences related to affordability aren't always in a position to provide feedback about the experience safely," says Lisa Johnson, founder, and executive director of Private School Village. "We know we can learn a lot more and hopefully impact a process that can be innately shame-filled."

Chloe McKenzie, 10Seven founder and principal investigator said, "I'm excited to be partnering with PSV. Their commitment to advancing their mission aligns so well with my work, which is really about collecting data that often is never collected and providing insights that are rarely thought of. Innovation is necessary to create the substantive, systemic changes needed to best support families."

PSV and 10Seven will enter survey respondents into a random drawing to win $100 if the survey is completed by June 10 with chances to win doubling if the survey is completed.

Founded in 2018, PSV represents a growing community of families across private schools and works to increase racial literacy, racial socialization, representation, and support related research.

About Private School Village

Private School Village (PSV) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit working to support Black and brown families once enrolled in private schools so that students fully thrive. PSV, founded in 2018, works in partnership with families and more than 65 private schools to increase racial literacy, socialization, representation and support related research. PSV is not a school but rather a village of families working together across, and in partnership with, private schools to bolster belonging and create a more equitable and healthy school experience. For more information, visit www.privateschoolvillage.org .

10Seven

10Seven is not interested in playing it safe. When it comes to financial trauma, there are no half-baked, diplomatic solutions. That's why we are actively working with committed partners, organizations, and communities to create wealth justice from all angles. Research is the lifeblood of our organization. All of our work is informed by robust, intersectional research on financial trauma and the circumstances surrounding it. It's the first of its kind, illuminating the glaring disparities of wealth and opportunity that have long been ignored. And the more our partners and communities participate, the more powerful it becomes.

Contact: Anne Meyers, 818-208-6246 or [email protected]

SOURCE Private School Village