New Survey on Taxes: Complexity Expected to Increase

"Small businesses have a great deal of confusion and insecurity in terms of how the new tax law will really impact them," stated NSBA President Todd McCracken. "And while NSBA ultimately supported the bill, more reforms clearly are necessary to address complexity, parity with large corporations and permanency."

According to the survey, one-in-three small businesses report spending more than 40 hours each year on federal taxes, and the majority spend more than $1,000 each year on the administration alone of federal taxes.

Payroll taxes and income taxes were ranked the top two most burdensome taxes for small businesses. Among those small businesses that collect sales taxes, one-in-three report spending one full work week and more each year on sales tax. More than half of small firms with five or more employees pay an outside firm to prepare their payroll.

"The majority of small-business owners say federal taxes have a significant to moderate impact on the day-to-day operation of their business," stated NSBA Chair Cynthia Kay of Cynthia Kay and Co. "Small businesses spend a great deal of time and resources that could be far better utilized growing their companies."

