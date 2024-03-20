New Survey on Water Consumption Habits Reveals: 1 in 3 Americans Hate the Taste of Tap Water

A 2024 study commissioned by German company air up® indicates Americans recognize the importance of staying hydrated, saving money, and using fewer plastic bottles by drinking tap water, but aren't ready to give up their old habits.

MUNICH, and SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- air up ®, pioneer of the world's first scent-based drinking system, announced today the results of its February 2024 survey of U.S. consumer sentiment toward hydration and tap water consumption. From taste preferences to daily intake habits, the survey results paint a detailed picture of America's hydration culture. Key highlights include:

air up® original Tritan™ bottle in Electric Orange (PRNewsfoto/air up® inc.)

Less than half (44%) of adults ages 18+ say they drink their recommended daily intake of water.

The survey findings underscore the critical importance of hydration in overall health and well-being, with air up® committed to raising awareness and increasing education on national tap water quality while advocating for the benefits of proper hydration.

An Unsavory Taste

Although there is an increasing consumer focus on health and sustainability, nearly 1 in 3 Americans say they dislike the flavor of tap water and more than two thirds (63%) select bottled water as their top choice for consuming drinking water. This highlights a prevalent barrier to adequate hydration and underscores the importance of accessible, appealing alternatives to wasteful single-use plastic water bottles, 60 million of which are thrown away each day in the US[1].

Similarly, the survey indicates a concerning gap between intention and action when it comes to proper hydration: Less than half (44%) of respondents report meeting their recommended daily water intake, while nearly 60% express a desire to increase their water consumption. This disparity emphasizes the need for innovative solutions that enhance the appeal of drinking water and promote healthy hydration among consumers.

Environmental Awareness

The survey also revealed that nearly 7 in 10 Americans (68%) are mindful of the environmental impact of plastic bottles when making decisions about their hydration choices, underscoring a growing awareness of the detrimental effects of single-use plastics on the environment.

In response to these challenges, air up® provides a revolutionary scent-based drinking system that transforms the taste and experience of tap water through the science of retronasal smell. By infusing plain water with a variety of scents, air up® offers a refreshing and enjoyable alternative to traditional bottled beverages, encouraging individuals to prioritize tap water for their hydration needs.

How air up® is committed to improving hydration:

offers a unique solution that promotes healthier hydration habits without the need for added sugars or artificial flavors. air up® provides consumers with a wide array of flavor options that can be effortlessly switched at any time, offering a dynamic flavor experience. This stands in contrast to single-use beverages, which must be consumed entirely and then discarded.

"air up empowers individuals to make healthy, sustainable choices without compromising on taste, one sip at a time. It's a simple yet groundbreaking solution that not only transforms the water drinking experience by means of scent, but also fosters healthier hydration habits while tackling the nation's still too frequent use of single-use plastic bottles," said Lena Jüngst, Co-Founder of air up®.

Survey methodology:

All figures are from Appinio. The total sample size was 1,000 U.S. adults. Fieldwork was undertaken on 2-27-2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures are representative of all U.S. adults ages 18+.

About air up®

air up® is the German company behind the world's first refillable scent-based drinking system that flavors water through scent alone. Since its launch in Europe in July 2019, air up® has raised more than EUR 60M over two funding rounds, and has grown into a company that operates in 14 countries including the U.S. The scale-up counts more than 300 employees all over the globe and enjoys a customer base in the millions. The managing directors of air up® include Christian Hauth (CEO), Jannis Koppitz (CEO), Magdalena Jüngst (CCO), Simon Nüesch (CMO), Tim Jäger (Chief of Research and Development), and Tobias Klostermann (SVP Supply Chain & Logistics).

