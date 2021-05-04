New Survey Provides Sweeping Overview of Current State of Employer-Sponsored Well-Being Programs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most HR leaders (61%) say demand for well-being programs has increased in recent months, as has employee utilization (63%) of the programs, according to WorldatWork's "Workplace Well-Being Trends" survey. Workforce well-being programs support an employee's physical, emotional or financial health and nurture a positive and productive organizational culture (they are distinct from health care benefits). The comprehensive survey gauges employer vs. employee opinions of nine well-being offerings; gender and generational attitudes towards different well-being initiatives; influencing factors on an organization's support of programs; the role of leadership in supporting a culture of well-being; manager training to identify mental health challenges, and more. (Journalists: contact [email protected] for survey reports.)

43% of employers cite an increase or significant increase in overall productivity, and 53% cite no change in productivity since migrating to remote work.



Well-being programs often include diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives—68% of organizations include DEI in their well-being menu of offerings and 59% of employees agree that these programs improve their work experience.



Not all well-being programs are driving the intended impact on culture or worker health. 92% of organizations make workplace well-being a priority and 96% have programs, but only 70% of employees agree their employer cares about well-being a great or good deal.



An employer's decision to invest in well-being is most influenced by culture/well-being goals (66%), perspectives from executive leadership (61%) and a desire for enhanced workforce productivity/engagement (60%).



More than 1/3 of workers are perpetually burned out, which impacts engagement, innovation, productivity, and well-being. The drivers of burn-out are largely related to job duties, manager interactions and personal health concerns.



While mental health benefits are the most frequent well-being program organizations offer, 61% of organizations do not provide managers with training to help identify and support employees experiencing mental health challenges.

"For HR professionals, executives and managers, there's a wealth of data in this research to help assess your organization's well-being initiatives and benchmark what the best places to work are doing," said Scott Cawood, WorldatWork CEO. "This survey highlights that a culture of well-being plays a far more critical role than any one benefit program to the long-term success of an organization. In fact, it is this type of culture that elevates the employee experience and ultimately leads to a more resilient workforce."

WorldatWork invited its member and customer base to participate in a survey on U.S. workplace well-being programs. A total of 640 responses were received. In addition, 501 full-time business professionals in the U.S. responded to survey questions via MarketCube, an online panel. Data was collected in March 2021 over a 15-day period.

WorldatWork is the leading global nonprofit organization for professionals engaged in the critically important practice of Total Rewards. We serve those who are responsible for cultivating inspired, engaged, productive, and committed workers in effective and rewarding workplaces.

