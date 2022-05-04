New Survey Report: Talent Acquisition Teams Reveal How They're Adapting to the Shifting Demands of Candidate Attraction & Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, and Brazen, the leading virtual hiring event and online career fair platform, today released their new survey report, Adapting to the Challenges of Talent Attraction & Engagement in 2022 , which offers fresh insights into the activities, tactics, and tools that talent acquisition teams (TA) are using to engage precious new candidates in a challenging candidate market.

Talent Board and Brazen Research Report

Based on the anonymous responses of nearly 400 recruiters and other TA professionals, the report reveals clear signs—some expected, some surprising—that recruiting teams are facing a radically shifting talent market and, as a result, are relying on both progressive and traditional approaches to cope. For example:

CANDIDATE GHOSTING : Being "ghosted" by candidates is now the top challenge for TA teams, cited by 37% of respondents. This trend is expected to continue for quite some time, as candidates have more job offers, counter offers, and potential employers to consider. Following ghosting as top challenges were engaging passive talent, candidate diversity, and application volume drop off, all at 34%.

: Being "ghosted" by candidates is now the top challenge for TA teams, cited by 37% of respondents. This trend is expected to continue for quite some time, as candidates have more job offers, counter offers, and potential employers to consider. Following ghosting as top challenges were engaging passive talent, candidate diversity, and application volume drop off, all at 34%. VIRTUAL RECRUITING: Virtual recruiting events are one of the more progressive solutions TA teams are using to cope with the changing talent market. In fact, they're currently being utilized by 35% of respondents and are among the top five attraction and engagement activities driving TA teams' highest levels of satisfaction. Virtual recruiting events are also the number one activity TA teams plan to add in the next 12 months to bolster their attraction and engagement activities, cited by 32% of respondents. Additionally, virtual recruiting event platforms are the number one technology that TA teams plan to add to their tech stacks in the next year, cited by 29% of respondents.

"These research insights are just the tip of the iceberg," said Kevin Grossman, president of Talent Board. "Our full survey report gives insights into about a dozen of the top challenges for today's TA teams, the top 10 attraction and engagement activities they'll be tackling in the coming year, the top recruiting technologies they're using now as well as those they plan to invest in going forward, and much more. TA teams are facing an unprecedented set of recruiting, hiring, and retention challenges right now. Our new report offers a comprehensive set of insights into what they're up against and how they're trying to adapt. It's a fascinating read."

"It's clear from this data that virtual recruiting - which saw a boom during the pandemic - is here to stay, with technology like virtual hiring event platforms the number one new technology teams plan to add to their tech stacks in the coming year," said Joe Matar, VP of Marketing for Brazen. "As employers have been forced to adapt to the overlapping challenges of an evolving workforce, a remote and hybrid work revolution, the Great Resignation, and an historic talent gap, virtual recruiting tools are helping them reach more quality candidates, accelerate the hiring process, and ultimately convert more high-quality talent into dedicated team members - the goal of any thriving organization."

The complete research report can be downloaded here .

About Brazen

Brazen is the leading virtual recruiting solution to reach new candidate pools, convert those candidates to hires, and accelerate the recruiting process. Make a human connection with candidates at scale – even before they apply – with engagement tools like virtual hiring events, automated chat, direct chat, and more. Boost your candidate-to-hire rate compared to an "apply now" with Brazen. Our award-winning platform is used by the top companies in the world, including Charles Schwab, UPS, CVS Health, Starbucks, and KPMG. Learn more at https://www.brazen.com

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org

Media Contact

Kevin Grossman

8314196810

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Board