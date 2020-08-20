New Survey Reveals High Demand for Telemedicine

CONWAY, Ark. and JONESBORO, Ark., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova , a leading provider of custom software solutions for mobile, web, connected home and car, and Internet of Things (IoT) for the private and public sector and Innovator Health , a leading provider of Telehealth and Telemedicine solutions, today announced the results of a new survey of over 1,000 people in the United States on Telemedicine – a technology that's reviving the house Call During the COVID-19 Epidemic. Notably, the survey found, 80%, if given the option, would choose telemedicine for their next medical appointment, 79% have wanted to connect with a medical professional using video conferencing and 93% were either satisfied or very satisfied with their telemedicine experience.

"81% say they would choose telemedicine for their next consultation and 97% say that at least some of their past doctors visits could have been done virtually. It's clear that the majority is ready for Telemedcine – if they aren't already using it," said Jonathan Sasse, president at Metova. "With many wishing to avoid medical waiting rooms due to COVID-19, we're expecting an acceleration in demand for telemedicine. Fortunately, technology now provides the means to provide patients with no-compromise personal consultations, all from the comfort and safety of the patients home."

"The demand, acceptance and necessity for telemedicine is here now, but there are still reservations that a telemedicine encounter may be inferior to an in-person visit," said Dr. Darren Sommer, founder and CEO at Innovator Health. "With new technology solutions, medical providers can deliver high-impact services that are equal to, if not better than, traditional in-person visits - leveraging technology to revive the house call, at a time when we most need it."

Metova's July 2020 Telemedicine Survey:

81% would choose telemedicine for their next consultation If given the option

79% have wanted to connect with a medical professional using video conferencing

96% would find it useful if their doctor or insurance company provided medical equipment to ensure a more productive telemedicine appointment. (i.e. blood pressure, temperature, etc., to provide vital readings during the session)

97% say that at least some of their past doctors visits could have been done virtually

65% say that most (47%) or all (17%) of their past doctors visits could have been done virtually

Almost two-thirds feel telemedicine is better than in-person visits for the same type of medical appointments (only 13% think it is worse)

Over 80%, if given the option, would choose telemedicine for their next medical appointment

Nearly 70% have had a video consultation with a medical professional and nearly 40% of those had their first telemedicine experience since the COVID-19 pandemic began

