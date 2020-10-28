New Survey Reveals Increased Concern for Air Quality and Safety in Homes

According to the survey, levels of concern vary among generations. Of those surveyed, 60% in Generation X (ages 40-55) and 59% of Millennials (ages 24-39) say they are more concerned about having a healthy home (with good air quality and fire protection) since the start of the pandemic compared to 52% of Gen Z (ages 18-23) and 48% of Baby Boomers (ages 56-74).

"People of all ages are spending more time in their homes, which are also serving as the classroom, office and gym, among other nontraditional uses," said Jurgen Timperman, president, Fire & Security, Carrier. "There is a unique opportunity in front of all of us to evaluate the overall health of our homes. Carrier's Healthy Homes product offering addresses key foundations of healthy spaces as outlined by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's Homes for Health: 36 Expert Tips to Make Your Home a Healthier Home report, which was funded, in part, by Carrier."

The survey also found that, of those surveyed, since the COVID-19 pandemic began:

49% are more concerned about maintaining heating and air conditioning filters to reduce dust, pollen and other indoor pollutants.

42% are more concerned about fire safety precautions in their homes, such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

39% are more concerned about having dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) in their homes.

Carrier offers a number of technologies that can help to address these concerns in all types of homes – single family homes, apartments and others. For example, Kidde, a Carrier company, is a leading global provider of fire safety solutions, offering smoke and CO alarms, fire extinguishers and other fire safety accessories to protect residents, pets and property.

In addition, Carrier air conditioners, air purifiers and humidifiers make the air inside homes fresher, cleaner and more comfortable. Earlier this month, University of Colorado testing found that the Carrier Infinity® Whole Home Air Purifier with Captures & Kills® technology inactivates 99% of coronavirus and select viruses and bacteria such as the common cold and human influenza trapped on the filter**.

"As people continue to spend more time at home, it's important to have technology to help make indoor environments healthier and safer," said Justin Keppy, president, North America Residential & Light Commercial Systems, Carrier.

The Carrier Healthy Homes Program highlights important issues and the breadth of innovative, easily accessible technology that can help improve the overall health of your home and family. More information on Carrier's fire safety solutions for healthy homes can be found here.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

* Survey Method: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Carrier from August 4-6, 2020 among 2,034 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, of whom 1,381 are homeowners. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Stephanie Duvall at [email protected].

**The Infinity® air purifier has demonstrated effectiveness against the murine coronavirus, based on third-party testing (2020) showing a >99% inactivation, which is a virus similar to the human novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19. Therefore, the Infinity air purifier can be expected to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with its directions for use. Third-party testing (2012, 2007) also shows ≥99% inactivation for the type of virus that causes common colds, Streptococcus pyogenes and human influenza. Airborne particles must flow through your HVAC system and be trapped by the Infinity filter to be inactivated at 99%. Learn how it works at carrier.com/purifier.

