New Survey Reveals Majority of Congressional Aides Favor Federal-State Hybrid for AI Regulation

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of congressional aides by CNCT Capitol Pulse and reported by HillFaith indicates that a strong majority of those who draft America's laws favor a decentralized approach to artificial intelligence (AI) oversight. According to the findings, 57 percent of House and Senate staffers support a "reasonable combination" of federal and state regulations for AI, rather than a single federal mandate.

HillFaith

The results provide a rare glimpse into the preferences of the 12,000 aides working behind the scenes on Capitol Hill. With an average age of 27, these savvy staffers represent a demographic whose views often signal the future direction of legislative debates. The preference for a regulatory mix comes at a critical juncture as the White House and certain congressional leaders have signaled support for federal preemption in a move that would block individual states from enacting unique AI safeguards.

The debate over federal preemption has become a central point of contention in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and other major technology-focused legislation. Proponents of a federal-only framework argue that a "patchwork" of state laws would stifle innovation and create compliance nightmares for American tech companies. However, the CNCT survey suggests that those writing these bills are increasingly wary of stripping states of their authority to address local concerns.

This preference for shared authority reflects a broader skepticism among staffers regarding centralized control over emerging technologies. While 57 percent favor the federal-state hybrid, this sentiment is shared across party lines. Republican aides, who the survey previously identified as more frequent users of AI tools on the job, showed a notable interest in preserving state-level jurisdictional rights, consistent with traditional federalist principles.

The survey highlights a significant gap between the desires of the general public and executive-level policy. Recent polling from groups like the Institute for Family Studies has shown that as many as three out of four Americans oppose federal preemption of state AI laws. The fact that a majority of congressional aides now align with this public sentiment suggests that efforts to centralize AI regulation may face unexpected hurdles during the committee markup process.

Beyond regulatory preferences, the HillFaith report contextualizes these findings within the daily lives of Hill staffers. Previous CNCT data has shown that more than half of all aides now use AI "regularly" or "sometimes" professionally. Interestingly, senior GOP policy aides are currently among the most frequent adopters of the technology, using it for drafting, research, and data analysis. This high level of personal engagement with AI tools likely informs their cautious approach toward rigid, top-down federal frameworks that could prove difficult to update as the technology evolves.

The survey also touched on the broader ethical concerns surrounding AI. Staffers from both parties expressed concern regarding "black-box" algorithms and the potential for bias, further reinforcing the desire for multiple layers of regulatory protection. As Congress continues to host AI "Insight Forums" and committee hearings, the preference for a federal-state mix is expected to remain a pivotal topic for legislative directors and chiefs of staff.

About HillFaith

HillFaith is a non-partisan outreach ministry and news resource dedicated to serving the more than 12,000 congressional aides who work on Capitol Hill. Founded by veteran investigative journalist Mark Tapscott, HillFaith provides a unique blend of news, information, and spiritual support tailored to the high-pressure environment of the legislative branch. The organization's mission is to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with staffers through fact-driven apologetics and mentorship, helping them navigate the complex intersection of faith, public policy, and personal career development. Through its "For Hill Aides Only" (FHAO) programs, HillFaith fosters a community of integrity and excellence among the young professionals shaping the future of American law.

Media Contact:

Mark Tapscott

301-275-6645

[email protected]

SOURCE HillFaith