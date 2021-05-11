New Survey Reveals Organizations' Conflicted Between Data Privacy and Data Science as They Embrace Multiple Cloud Providers

For more info on the survey click here or register for the full report here .

Managing data security and privacy has become a corporate imperative, as organizations look to avoid data breaches and the misuse of personally identifiable information (PII) that can cost millions of dollars in fines and irreparable damage to brand. Worldwide privacy regulations are creating the need for businesses to not only manage data, but to make it pseudonymized, easy for end-users to erase, and auditable both in terms of location and usage. However, securing sensitive data across cloud-based repositories is difficult, as 70 percent said managing access in compliance with external or internal governance policies was hard -- even after it was identified and classified. Worse, 4 out of 5 (81 percent) were not confident that a request from a past customer to delete all information could be executed when stored in multiple cloud services.

The rise in digital transformation and the trend to migrate and manage data across multiple cloud providers is forcing organizations to think about how they are controlling access to sensitive information. Data access control is a common choice for managing data governance and compliance, but what's in place today may not be the ideal solution tomorrow. In fact, 70 percent said they would require automated solutions for data governance and access control in the next 1-3 years.

"Consumers are demanding increased privacy of their digital data, and the survey illuminates the need for a holistic approach to cloud data access and management. Privacera addresses the problem of maintaining the privacy of personally identifiable information while enabling enterprises around the world to access and analyze data to maximize business insights," said Balaji Ganesan, Co-Founder and CEO of Privacera.

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, retail, media, and consumer industries to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

