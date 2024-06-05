New Survey Reveals Startling Insights into Shoplifting Behavior in America

A Recent Study by Express Legal Funding and SurveyMonkey Unveils Eye-Opening Shoplifting Statistics

PLANO, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by Express Legal Funding, conducted with the help of SurveyMonkey, reveals many surprising statistics about shoplifting, including that more than 40% of American adults report having stolen merchandise from a store before.

With more than 535 consumer participants, the commissioned study provides comprehensive insights into the demographics, motivations, and hesitance related to shoplifting behavior, offering a detailed understanding of this pervasive issue.

Shoplifting Statistics: Survey Results

Author and Strategy Director Aaron Winston said,

"With this survey, we sought to better understand the perspective of the potential shoplifter, and I am confident we succeeded in that."

Shoplifting Statistics Highlights

The survey uncovers several notable findings, including:

Overall Prevalence

40% of respondents admitted to having shoplifted at least once, indicating that shoplifting is a relatively common behavior among Americans.

admitted to having shoplifted at least once, indicating that shoplifting is a relatively common behavior among Americans. 66% of respondents in all age groups know someone who has shoplifted before, indicating that this behavior is widespread across different generations.

Gender Differences

Women shoplift more than men . 43% of women respondents reported prior shoplifting, while only 37% of men said they shoplifted before.

. 43% of women respondents reported prior shoplifting, while only 37% of men said they shoplifted before. Women are consistently more likely than men to know someone who has shoplifted, with a difference of roughly 10% in each region.

Age Trends

The likelihood of shoplifting decreases with age, with the 18-24 age group reporting the highest likelihood of shoplifting in the next two years, while the 55+ group shows the lowest.

Motivations

Financial hardship was the most prevalent and consistently cited primary reason for shoplifting across all demographics (52% overall).

was the most prevalent and consistently cited primary reason for shoplifting across all demographics (52% overall). Seeking a high or thrill from stealing was reported as the main factor for shoplifting by 19% of the respondents.

Deterrents

The most commonly cited reason for hesitation towards retail theft across all regions is the belief that shoplifting is morally wrong or against their religion (70%), followed by the fear of getting in trouble with the police.

Technology Trend

More Android phone users (17%) report they will likely shoplift within the next two years, while only 13% of iPhone users said they were likely to.

We encourage media outlets and content creators to share these findings and join the conversation on addressing shoplifting and its societal impacts across the United States.

About Express Legal Funding:

Express Legal Funding is a nationally recognized and trusted pre-settlement funding company and brand based in Plano, Texas. Since 2015, we've helped injured and damaged plaintiffs stay financially afloat throughout the litigation process.

Media Contact:

Aaron Winston

5717 Legacy Drive, Suite 250

Plano, TX 75024

Phone: (888) 232-9223

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Express Legal Funding