New Survey Reveals Strong Skepticism Among Congressional Aides Regarding Potential Trump Third-Term Bid

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HillFaith , a premier fellowship ministry for the congressional staff community, today highlighted new data suggesting that a significant majority of those working on Capitol Hill do not believe President Donald Trump will pursue a third term in the Oval Office. Despite periodic public speculation and the President's own hints regarding a 2028 campaign, those closest to the legislative process remain largely unconvinced.

According to a CNCT Capitol Pulse survey cited by HillFaith, 63 percent of congressional aides overall responded negatively when asked if they believe the President is serious about seeking a third term.

GOP Skepticism Leads the Way

The survey data indicate that the highest level of doubt exists within the President's own party. Republican junior policy aides expressed the most profound skepticism, with a staggering 91 percent stating they do not expect a third-term bid. This sentiment was echoed across the rotunda, as 83 percent of Senate Republican aides also answered "No."

For GOP aides as a whole, the consensus is remarkably firm at 81 percent. Only 8 percent of Republican staffers indicated they truly expect a 2028 run, while 11 percent remained unsure of the President's intentions.

Democratic Perspectives and Constitutional Realities

Democratic staffers view the prospect with more concern, though the caucus remains split. The survey found that 51 percent of House Democratic aides believe the President will indeed make the effort to stay in power beyond his current term. Across all Democratic offices, roughly 49 percent expect a 2028 campaign, while 17 percent remain undecided on the likelihood of such an event.

HillFaith notes that any serious attempt at a third term would face a significant legal hurdle: the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

"Presidents are limited to two terms by the 22nd Amendment, adopted in 1951," noted the HillFaith analysis. "That amendment was a direct reaction to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's four election victories, ensuring that the executive branch maintains a cycle of transition."

Implications for the Hill

The skepticism among Hill staffers suggests that while the media may focus on the sensational nature of a "third term" narrative, the professional staff tasked with research and advising on policy and governance issues are operating under the assumption of a standard two-term limit. Whether this skepticism stems from a belief in the durability of constitutional norms or an assessment of the current political climate, it points to a Capitol Hill that is largely preparing for a post-Trump era following the conclusion of the current administration in January 2029.

