New Survey Reveals: Writing By Hand Can Cure A Craving For Connection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen) for International Correspondence Writing Month (InCoWriMo) reveals the powerful impact we can have on the lives of others by connecting through the written word.

Survey results indicate that Americans are craving the emotional connection created by traditional letter-writing. Over 70 percent of respondents consider sending handwritten letters, thank you notes, or cards to be more meaningful than a text or email. Pilot is encouraging fans to use InCoWriMo as an opportunity to rekindle their love of the handwritten word and create lasting connections with loved ones.

InCoWriMo is a month-long challenge in which participants write and share a piece of handwritten correspondence each day during the month of February. More than 80 percent of survey respondents shared that the thought of receiving handwritten letters in the mail every day for a month made them feel 'happy", "excited" or "more connected" to those they love. The power to bring joy to others can be as simple as putting pen to paper and crafting a heartfelt message.

"Handwriting is scientifically proven to solidify connections. Not just cognitive connections needed for learning and comprehension, but lasting emotional connections between individuals," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Consumer Marketing for Pilot Pen. "Our goal at Pilot is to provide exceptional quality writing instruments that encourage these connections and entice our fans to take the next step in rekindling their relationship with the written word."

Even in our increasingly digital world the act of writing by hand remains highly relevant and plays an integral role in enhancing productivity and motivation. Over 60 percent of survey respondents reported having written something by hand that very day, with the most common writing-related tasks being jotting down notes and creating to-do lists. When asked what emotions they felt when penning their to-do list, almost 70 percent of respondents reported feeling "accomplished" or "inspired." Memory-related benefits were also strong with nearly all respondents (94 percent) agreeing that their ability to remember things improves significantly when these are written down.

When choosing the best tool to take on a month-long writing challenge, Pilot suggests the G2 gel ink pen – America's number one selling, longest-lasting gel ink pen. Designed with overachievers in mind, G2's smooth-writing gel ink and comfort grip are ideal for gliding through all 29 days of handwritten letters, and anything else that comes across your desk, for months to come. Available in 4 point sizes, more than 25 ink color options, and a variety of attractive barrel designs, there's sure to be a G2 perfectly suited to almost every writer's unique style.

The written word is powerful, especially when it's personal. If you're craving connection, InCoWriMo is the perfect opportunity to put that power – and pen – to work.

