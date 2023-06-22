New survey shows Delta Dental patients rate their experiences with dentists a 9.5 out of 10

News provided by

Delta Dental Plans Association

22 Jun, 2023, 06:27 ET

CAHPS® Dental Plan Survey uncovers unique insights about patient care

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental announced key findings from the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®) Dental Plan Survey, which provides feedback from Delta Dental patients about their oral health care experiences.

Continue Reading
Delta Dental announced key findings from the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®) Dental Plan Survey, which provides feedback from Delta Dental patients about their oral health care experiences.
Delta Dental announced key findings from the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®) Dental Plan Survey, which provides feedback from Delta Dental patients about their oral health care experiences.

Delta Dental is the only carrier utilizing the survey nationwide to continuously enhance patient experiences with its outstanding network of dentists. This trusted anonymous survey tool is used in the health care industry to evaluate a patient's experience throughout their dental care journey and includes questions related to care from dentists and staff, access to dental care, and dental plan information and services.

Recent CAHPS Dental Plan Survey findings
More than 20,000 Delta Dental adult patients responded to the survey during the past year. Key results include: 

  • Patients rate their experiences with Delta Dental dentists an average 9.5 out of 10
  • Patients gave an average 9.4 out of 10 overall dental care rating
  • 96% of patients said their dentist and dental staff treated them with courtesy and respect
  • 88% of patients reported feeling comfortable during dental treatment

"The CAHPS Dental Plan Survey is an important tool for Delta Dental to advance our commitment to patient-centered care and provide excellent experiences for our members," said Joseph Dill, DDS, MBA, Chief Dental Officer, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Patients who feel respected and understood by their dentists are more likely to follow home care recommendations and return for regular preventive care. This helps ensure a lifetime of good oral and overall health."

Aggregate results from the survey will be shared with Delta Dental network dentists through customized Patient Feedback Reports. These insights will help dental providers consistently deliver exceptional levels of care.

"Delta Dental is the first and only dental carrier to deploy the CAHPS Dental Plan Survey with commercial groups on a national scale," added Dill. "By collaborating with dentists, we're able to recognize strengths and pinpoint specific areas for improvement in the patient experience. This is critical because studies show that positive patient experiences are associated with better health outcomes."

Survey history
Developed by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the CAHPS survey tool has been widely used by numerous health care organizations in addition to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the National Committee for Quality Assurance, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2006, the CAHPS Dental Plan Survey was developed to assist the U.S. military with assessing its TRICARE dental services program. The Yale School of Public Health and RAND Corporation collaborated to ensure the validity of the CAHPS Dental Plan Survey — refining questions and improving administration methods to provide a consistent measure of the patient experience.

"CAHPS" is a registered trademark of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

About Delta Dental Plans Association
Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider, covering more than 89 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 152,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $1.9 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

Follow us on Twitter @DeltaDental and Facebook: Delta Dental Plans Association.

SOURCE Delta Dental Plans Association

Also from this source

New Delta Dental report reveals U.S. adults recognize importance of oral health to overall well-being

Tooth Fairy giving continues record pace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.