New Survey Uncovers 'Travel Dysmorphia': 7 in 10 Americans Feel Behind on Their Travel Goals

As travel regret lingers, Scenic Group's Living List offers a simpler way to explore the world with curated passes

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, "revenge travel" dominated headlines, signaling a global rush to reclaim missed moments post-pandemic. But for many Americans, that wasn't the reality. New research commissioned by Scenic Group reveals that seven in 10 Americans (69%) say they feel behind on their travel goals – especially when comparing themselves to others. This emotional tension now has a name: travel dysmorphia. It reflects the disconnect between the trips people once envisioned and those still unrealized. In response, Scenic Group is offering a new way forward for those ready to stop waiting and start exploring.

Image Courtesy of Scenic Group

According to the national consumer survey conducted by Talker Research, only 10% of U.S. adults report they have achieved the travel milestones they envisioned for themselves at this stage of life. One in three (28%) American adults is dissatisfied with how much they've traveled, and one in five (19%) admits to feeling embarrassed by it. Despite a desire to travel, most respondents feel stuck – overwhelmed by decision fatigue, time constraints, and financial pressure. Many are still holding out for "someday," but nearly a third of Americans (31%) don't even know when they'll travel next.

Amid that hesitation, Americans are still dreaming boldly. The survey revealed top aspirational destinations include Japan and Paris (24% each), Greece (19%), Australia (17%), Puerto Rico (16%), Germany (14%), Iceland (12%), and Antarctica and Vietnam (5% each) – a mix that spans the globe and reflects a deep desire for transformative experiences. And motivation runs deep: 72% of respondents say travel has a positive impact on their emotional well-being.

Introducing The Living List: Scenic Group's Exclusive Travel Plan

With luxury cruises and tours across all seven continents, Scenic Group is uniquely positioned to help travelers move from dreaming to doing. The newly launched Living List Pass offers a curated collection of cruise and land experiences designed to ease the stress and guesswork of planning. This unique offering is available in a limited quantity for a limited time.

"At the heart of travel dysmorphia is the tension between aspiration and action. Our research shows travelers aren't lacking the desire — they're held back by time, planning stress, and cost," said Ken Muskat, President of Scenic Group USA and LATAM. "The Living List removes those barriers. No time? We've mapped it out. Don't know where to begin? We've customized the most sought-after journeys. Think it's out of reach? Each pass locks in multi-year access to luxury travel at a fixed rate so guests can plan with confidence. Scenic has always delivered once-in-a-lifetime memories. Now we're making them easier to say yes to."

Three Ways to Travel with The Living List

Designed for travelers at any life stage – whether they're just getting started or making up for lost time – The Living List offers three flexible pass options. With more than 10% of Americans calling trip planning overwhelming, and others citing decision burnout or lack of enjoyment, this tailored solution helps ease the burden of getting started. Each tier includes a set number of thoughtfully selected cruise and land tours to be taken over multiple years, for one price. Guests can select from a range of sailing dates based on seasonal availability and choose their preferred travel window as long as space remains. All passes are available for purchase now through December 31, 2025.

Journey Pass: Five Trips | Five Years

Starting at $86,000 per cabin for two guests

Designed for travelers who prioritize both depth and breadth, this tier brings together river, yacht, and ocean expeditions in a seamless, bespoke portfolio. Ideal for those looking to travel meaningfully over time, it guarantees a filled passport with one trip each year for the next five years at an unprecedented value. The Journey Pass includes : River Cruises : 1 Scenic (Rhine, Main, Danube or France , up to 10 nights), 1 Emerald (Rhine, Main, Danube or France , up to 10 nights), and 1 Emerald Mekong (up to 12 nights) Yacht Journeys : 1 Emerald Caribbean (up to 7 nights), and 1 Scenic Eclipse Signature non-expedition voyage (up to 13 nights) Highlighted sailings include: Wonders of Cambodia , Vietnam & the Mekong — 12 nights through Vietnam and Cambodia Mediterranean Wonders: French & Italian Rivieras — an intimate yacht voyage around the Ligurian Sea



Legacy Pass: Ten Trips | Five Years

Starting at $240,000 per cabin for two guests

The Legacy Pass is Scenic Group's most expansive offering to date, an ultra-premium tier created for seasoned travelers seeking unmatched access to the world's most iconic destinations. With 10 trips across five years, this elevated portfolio spans oceans, rivers, and land journeys. Bundled as a single purchase, the collection represents a rare opportunity to secure top-tier itineraries across multiple years, all at today's fixed rate. It's a flexible, future-forward investment in exploration for those who believe travel isn't a chapter, but a way of life. The Legacy Pass includes : River Cruises : 2 Scenic (Rhine, Main, Danube or France , up to 10 nights), 1 Emerald (Rhine, Main, Danube or France , up to 10 nights), 1 Emerald Douro (up to 7 nights), and 1 Scenic Mekong (up to 12 nights) Yacht Journeys : 1 Scenic Eclipse Signature non-expedition voyage (up to 13 nights), 1 Emerald Caribbean (up to 7 nights), and 1 Emerald Seychelles + Safari (up to 16 nights) Expedition Voyage : 1 Scenic Eclipse Expedition (up to 13 nights) Land Journey : 1 Scenic Land Journey (up to 12 nights) Highlighted sailings include: Antarctica in Depth — an expedition to the White Continent's icy wilderness Treasures of Egypt – an immersive 12-night journey from Cairo to Luxor



Explorer Pass: Three Trips | Five Years

Starting at $44,000 per cabin for two guests

For those seeking just a taste of travel, the Explorer Pass offers a smart, streamlined introduction to luxury cruising. With three tailored sailings over five years including both river and yacht journeys, this tier provides access to sought-after itineraries at a pace that feels thoughtful, not rushed. It's an invitation to indulge in Scenic Group's signature service, elevated design, and immersive destinations, all bundled into one compelling entry point. The Explorer Pass includes : River Cruises : 1 Scenic (Rhine, Main, Danube or France , up to 10 nights), and 1 Emerald (Rhine, Main, Danube or France , up to 10 nights) Yacht Journey : 1 Emerald Caribbean (up to 7 nights) Highlighted sailings include: Splendours of the Caribbean — an island-hopping escape through turquoise waters Danube Explorer & Highlights of Budapest — a 9-night cultural sailing through Central Europe



Unlock the next chapter of exploration and secure your Living List Pass today by calling Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours at +1 855-709-9820 or Emerald Cruises at +1 844-334-8028, emailing [email protected], or contacting your preferred travel advisor.

Get inspired for your Living List at www.scenicusa.com/livinglist and www.emeraldcruises.com/livinglist.

The Travel Gap, Further Revealed

Additional highlights from the study uncovered deeper layers of comparison and hesitation:

More than half (54%) of Americans say they've traveled less than the influencers they follow, and 69% agree they haven't seen enough of the world compared to others.

41% of Americans doubt they'll ever complete even half of their travel goals.

35% say friends' and family's travel posts heighten their sense of falling behind, while 32% say peer conversations about travel make them feel inadequate.

8% say they're waiting for a life milestone like a birthday, retirement, or graduation before they allow themselves to take a meaningful trip.

While many are reflecting on where they haven't been, they're equally certain about where they'd like to go next:

Beach vacations top the list, with 37% of Americans hoping to plan one in the next five years

Cruising continues to grow in popularity, 28% of respondents want to take an ocean cruise, 18% are drawn to river cruises, and 6% dream of polar expeditions

One in four (24%) hope to book an all-inclusive escape

Experiential travel is trending, with 22% seeking wildlife-focused tours, 13% prioritizing wellness retreats, and 12% craving culinary travel

Survey Methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans split evenly by generation (500 Gen Z, 500 millennials, 500 Gen X and 500 baby boomers); the survey was commissioned by Scenic Group and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between June 6 and June 13, 2025.

About Scenic Group

For nearly 40 years, Scenic Group has redefined luxury travel, gaining global acclaim for its award-winning river cruises, intimate yacht experiences, and meticulously curated land journeys. With a portfolio of renowned brands – Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises, Emerald Tours, and Mayflower Cruises & Tours – Scenic Group offers transformative experiences that provide unparalleled access to the world's most breathtaking destinations across all seven continents.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours' ultra-luxury river cruises span Europe, Southeast Asia, and Egypt's Nile, offering truly all-inclusive, five-star journeys that elevate the art of travel. On the oceans, Scenic Eclipse, The World's First Discovery Yachts™, are pioneers in expedition and discovery cruising – blending exploration and indulgence with state-of-the-art yachts that allow guests to explore remote polar regions and secluded destinations, all while enjoying world-class dining and personalized service.

Celebrating a decade of excellence in 2024, Emerald Cruises continues to expand its fleet of innovative Emerald Star-Ships on the world's rivers and luxury ocean yachts. Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara will be joined by Emerald Kaia in 2026, further enhancing luxury yacht cruising with itineraries across the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Caribbean and Central America, Seychelles and Indian Ocean. Additionally, Emerald Astra, debuting in 2026 as the 10th Emerald Star-Ship in the river fleet, will elevate Emerald Cruises' renowned river cruising experience. Looking ahead to 2027, the 11th Star-Ship, Emerald Lumi, will mark the brand's first sailing on the Seine River, offering elegant roundtrip voyages from Paris. The fleet will further grow with Emerald Raiya (2027) and Emerald Xara (2028), offering new boutique superyacht itineraries in warm-water destinations.

Scenic Group's commitment to innovation and exceeding expectations ensures that every journey – whether on river, ocean, or land – brings moments of wonder and creates memories that last a lifetime. Learn more, download brochures, or book directly in the U.S. at www.scenicusa.com, (844) 788-7985, [email protected] or www.emeraldcruises.com, (844) 428-8389, [email protected].

