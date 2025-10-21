Scenic Group Announces Launch of Scenic Ikon, The Newest Scenic Discovery Yacht

See here for renderings and here for video of Scenic Ikon

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenic Group has announced the launch of Scenic Ikon, set to join the Scenic Discovery Yacht fleet for its inaugural season from April 2028. This exceptional new vessel will redefine ultra-luxury expedition cruising, offering discerning travelers unparalleled access to the world's most extraordinary destinations.

Courtesy of Scenic Group

Scenic Ikon will provide a unique blend of world-class design, culinary excellence, and all-inclusive ultra-luxury – the signature elements of all Scenic Discovery Yachts. At 26,500 gross tons, 672 feet (205 meters) long and spanning a 78 feet (24-meter) beam, it will cater for up to 270 guests in 135 all-veranda suites ranging from 365 sq. ft (34 sqm) to 2,691 sq. ft (250 sqm) over five decks.

The Scenic Discovery Yacht will be purpose-built to excel in both polar regions and warm water destinations. Expertly engineered and rated Polar Code 6 with an Ice Class 1A Super strengthened hull, it will be exceptionally versatile. Offering the ultimate in discovery, Scenic Ikon is equipped with two Airbus helicopters, a custom-designed Triton AVA submersible, Zodiacs, and luxurious superyacht Fassmer tenders.

Glen Moroney, Founder & Chairman of Scenic Group, said: "Scenic Ikon has been conceived, engineered, and built with our in-house shipbuilding division at MKM Yachts and will be operated entirely by our own dedicated Scenic crew. This remarkable vessel is the result of more than three years of passion, innovation, and development by our team, and we are delighted to share the Discovery Yacht with our valued guests, travel advisors, and partners. Every element of Scenic Ikon's design has been optimized to deliver unrivaled experiences across diverse destinations and environments, from its primary base, the Mediterranean, to the wilds of Antarctica.

Construction of Scenic Ikon is well underway, following a steel-cutting ceremony in February attended by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, and the keel laying in May 2025. The Discovery Yacht remains firmly on schedule for delivery at the end of 2027, ahead of final testing and entry into service.

Highly Anticipated Maiden Season

Scenic Ikon will embark on its inaugural voyage from Venice in April 2028, which has already sold out, with the following departures selling strongly.

The maiden season through March 2029 will span 110 ports, 21 countries, and 26 new destinations. Including the Mediterranean, Aegean and Egypt, the Cape Verde Islands, Dakar, Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and the Chilean Fjords.

The Scenic Ikon Experience

Guests will be welcomed into luxuriously appointed suites, 15 distinctive dining venues, expansive lounges, and vibrant social and relaxation spaces, each reflecting Scenic's truly all-inclusive philosophy.

The 18,298 sq. ft (1,700 sqm), two-level Senses Rejuvenation Spa, will feature signature spa therapies, hydrotherapy, and thermal experiences, enhanced by world-class fitness offerings. Each voyage will include all immersive excursions, exclusive events, and entertainment.

Elevated Discovery & Iconic Helicopter Experiences

Scenic Ikon's helicopter program will take ultra-luxury exploration to extraordinary new heights. Guests taking advantage of the Pay in Full offers will enjoy a complimentary flight, enhancing the truly all-inclusive experience.

Newly unveiled exclusive helicopter landings at renowned golf courses, celebrated local restaurants, and historic landmarks, together with access to some of the world's most remote and breathtaking wilderness regions, will feature across the Scenic Discovery Yachts collection. These experiences are included for Chairman's Club members and for guests in the Penthouse and Owner's Suites, delivering a rare blend of culture, exhilaration, and discovery.

The custom-built submersible, Scenic Neptune III - a Triton AVA-9 - will invite guests to explore the hidden depths of Antarctica and beyond.

Strictly Limited Pre-Release Pricing Offer

A limited number of suites are available at pre-release pricing. Guests are encouraged to secure theirs early to enjoy the very best value for these remarkable journeys.

To learn more about the inaugural 2028/29 Scenic Ikon collection, order a copy of the brochure at www.scenicusa.com.

About Scenic Group

For nearly 40 years, Scenic Group has redefined luxury travel, gaining global acclaim for its award-winning river cruises, intimate yacht experiences, and meticulously curated land journeys. With a portfolio of renowned brands – Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises & Tours, and Mayflower Cruises & Tours – Scenic Group offers transformative experiences that provide unparalleled access to the world's most breathtaking destinations across all seven continents.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours' ultra-luxury river cruises span Europe and Southeast Asia, offering truly all-inclusive, five-star journeys that elevate the art of travel. On the oceans, Scenic Eclipse, The World's First Discovery Yachts™, are pioneers in expedition and discovery cruising – blending exploration and indulgence with state-of-the-art yachts that allow guests to explore remote polar regions and remote destinations across all seven continents, all while enjoying world-class dining, extensive wellness experiences, and personalized service.

Celebrating a decade of excellence in 2024, Emerald Cruises & Tours continues to expand its fleet of innovative ships on the world's rivers and luxury ocean yachts. Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara will be joined by Emerald Kaia in 2026, further enhancing luxury yacht cruising with itineraries across the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Caribbean, and Central America, Seychelles, and Indian Ocean. Additionally, Emerald Astra, debuting in 2026 as the 10th Emerald Star-Ship in the river fleet, will elevate Emerald's renowned river cruising experience. Looking ahead to 2027, the 11th Star-Ship, Emerald Lumi, will mark the brand's first sailing on the Seine River, offering roundtrip cruises from Paris. The fleet will further grow with Emerald Raiya (2027) and Emerald Xara (2028), offering new boutique superyacht itineraries in warm-water destinations.

Scenic Group's commitment to innovation and exceeding expectations ensures that every journey – whether on river, ocean, or land – brings moments of wonder and creates memories that last a lifetime.

For more information, to view available sailings, or to secure space on an upcoming journey, visit www.scenicusa.com or www.emeraldcruises.com. Guests may also call Scenic at (844) 788-7985 or Emerald Cruises at (844) 428-8389 or connect with their preferred travel advisor. Hi-res assets may be found via Scenic Group's Digital Media Center.

Contact:

Coyne PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Scenic Group