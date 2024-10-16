New Survey: Volunteering Boosts Mental Wellbeing of Working Americans; 48% Feel Happier, 33% Less Stressed

In a survey from Banfield Pet Hospital, 63% say they are more motivated to volunteer compared to two years ago

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of working Americans say volunteering improves their mental wellbeing in a new survey from Banfield Pet Hospital, the nation's leading provider of preventive veterinary care and part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices. With 22% having access to paid volunteering, the survey of 2,000 working Americans reveals it boosts their morale and strengthens their connections to coworkers and employers.

Georgia owner holds dog while Banfield Pet Hospital volunteers provide free preventive care at the largest Banfield Gives Back-funded clinic of 2024, helping more than 600 pets in one afternoon. Since launching paid volunteering in June, nearly 1,000 Banfield Associates have applied to volunteer, and the practice is on track to hold more than 150 Associate volunteer events in just six months. Sunday, Oct 13, 2024 in Dallas, Ga. (Jenni Girtman/AP Content Services for Banfield Pet Hospital) Banfield Pet Hospital volunteers provide free preventive care at the largest Banfield Gives Back-funded clinic of 2024, helping more than 600 pets in one afternoon. Since launching paid volunteering in June, nearly 1,000 Banfield Associates have applied to volunteer, and the practice is on track to hold more than 150 Associate volunteer events in just six months, including this clinic with Good Mews Animal Foundation.

Understanding the positive impact team volunteering has on company culture and communities, Banfield this year expanded its signature Banfield Gives Back program to include paid volunteering for its more than 19,000 Associates, making it the largest volunteer program of its kind in the veterinary industry.

With 80% of survey respondents saying today's current events negatively impact their mental wellbeing, 42% consider volunteering an important self-care tool, alongside exercising and spending quality time with friends, family, and pets. In fact, 48% who have recently volunteered said it made them feel happier, 48% said it improved their mental wellbeing, and 33% said it made them feel less stressed.

"Banfield Associates have been making time to volunteer outside our hospitals for more than a decade, and they've told us what our new survey illustrates: volunteering in service of others feeds their why," said Mony Iyer, president of Banfield Pet Hospital. "We expanded our Banfield Gives Back program and implemented paid volunteering to make it easier than ever for Associates to create time and space to further connect with their purpose."

Insights from employees on volunteering

People want to spend their time giving back more than ever, with 63% saying they're feeling more motivated to volunteer compared to two years ago. According to survey findings, businesses that enable their employees to do so are seeing the benefits. Of those surveyed who have access to a paid volunteer program:

35% said it makes them want to stay with their company

34% said it makes them proud to work for their employer

33% said it made them feel more favorable towards their employer

31% said the program positively impacts their mental wellbeing

36% said it enables them to make stronger connections with coworkers

Banfield sees even higher impact among surveyed Associates who recently volunteered:

86% said they felt a greater sense of purpose in their work

95% said it made them feel proud to be a Banfield Associate

86% felt a stronger bond with their coworkers

Of the 70% of working Americans who don't currently have access to paid volunteering:

80% believe they would volunteer more if a paid time off benefit was provided for volunteer days

35% feel it would boost their morale

20% said such a program would improve their wellbeing the most over other company benefits

Making it easier for Associates and the profession to give back

Since launching paid volunteering in June 2024, nearly 1,000 Banfield Associates have applied to volunteer, and the practice is on track to hold more than 150 Associate volunteer events in just six months. This includes helping pets and people who need it most at community and veteran clinics by providing free preventive veterinary care including vaccines, spay/neuter, flea/tick and more – positively impacting thousands of pets across the country.

Over the past decade, Banfield Associates have volunteered their time to help more than one million pets and people as part of the Banfield Gives Back program, including thousands of hours spent volunteering with the practice's charitable arm, Banfield Foundation. Celebrating its ninth anniversary this year, Banfield Foundation has provided more than $23 million in grants since 2015 to nonprofit and animal welfare organizations across the country.

Both Banfield Gives Back and Banfield Foundation focus on increasing access to veterinary care, which not only benefits pet health but also communities by helping to address systemic inequities, fostering greater connection between Associates and the communities they serve, and inspiring equitable and inclusive behaviors within Banfield.

As part of the practice's commitment to using its size and scale for good, Banfield shared learnings and best practices to help fellow veterinary professionals host their own care clinics on Banfield Exchange.

Banfield invites everyone in the veterinary profession and beyond to join the practice's #DoGoodMovement – making a difference in the lives of pets and people. Follow along here.

About Banfield Pet Hospital®

Banfield Pet Hospital was founded in Portland, Ore. in 1955 and today is a pioneer in preventive veterinary care with more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals in 42 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Mexico. Every year, Banfield's veterinary teams provide high-quality veterinary care to over three million pets, including more than 2 million Optimum Wellness Plan clients. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices, Banfield's more than 19,000 Associates nationwide are committed to positively impacting society through the Banfield Gives Back program and advancing veterinary medicine in service of our purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® — because pets make a better world for us. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the Media Hotline: (888) 355-0595 .

