New Syndicated TV Show 'Personal Injury Court' Features James Scott Farrin's Very Own Litigation Attorney Hoyt Tessener

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce that attorney-shareholder, Hoyt Tessener, will be one of seven attorneys featured on the new daytime court show, Personal Injury Court. The show's first episode of the season aired on Monday, September 16.

In Personal Injury Court, Judge Gino Brogdon hears high-value personal injury cases and then decides who is responsible for paying for the plaintiff's damages using reenactments, surveillance videos, eyewitness accounts, and expert testimony. Tessener, along with seven hand-picked attorneys from across the United States, provides commentary during the show to help the audience understand the legal concepts behind the case.

"I love this show because the cases have some of the largest claims in TV history. Personal Injury Court is like a game show meets a court show... with high stakes, drama, theatrics of ripped-from-the-headlines true stories," according to Barry Poznik, president of unscripted television at MGM.

For litigation attorney Hoyt Tessener, Personal Injury Court is familiar territory. With over 30 years of tried and true legal experience under his belt, Tessener is no stranger to high-stakes cases. Earlier this year, Tessener and his team won a $2.1 million* jury verdict on behalf of their client in Hoke County, North Carolina. It is believed to be one of the highest, if not the highest, jury verdicts, for an individual in the history of Hoke County. He was also very recently hand-picked and appointed by NC Speaker of the House, Tim Moore, to be a member of the prestigious Governor's Crime Commission. In addition, Tessener teaches a trial class at his alma mater, Campbell School of Law, in Raleigh, NC, where he is also the Chair of Campbell's Board of Visitors.

James S. Farrin, President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, said, "When the producers contacted us about the opportunity, Hoyt immediately sprang to mind. Not only is he a talented litigator, but he's funny, personable, a commanding presence, and everything else people want to see on TV."

Episode 1, Season 1 of Personal Injury Court premiered across the U.S. on September 16, 2019. Please check your local listings for more information.

*Each case is unique and must be evaluated on its own merits. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is headquartered in the American Tobacco Historic District, adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, in Durham, with 14 additional offices statewide: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winton-Salem. Their nearly 50 attorneys focus on Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Eminent Domain, Whistleblower, Civil Rights, Mass Torts, and Products Liability. Nine attorneys are North Carolina Board Certified Specialists in Workers' Compensation Law and one is a North Carolina Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law. The firm is involved in the community, including sponsorship of philanthropic organizations.

