New targets and strategic priorities for 2025-2027 to be presented at Loomis' Capital Markets Day

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis will today present its strategic priorities and targets for 2025-2027 at its Capital Markets Day in London. The live webcast starts at 1:00 pm GMT (2:00 pm CET).

The Capital Markets Day will feature presentations by President and CEO Aritz Larrea, CFO Johan Wilsby and the Regional Presidents, Björn Züger and Georges Lopez.

Loomis' priorities for the strategic period are to: (1) Grow in established markets, (2) Generate growth and product expansion through M&A, (3) Drive operational excellence and scalability and (4) Lead sustainability in our industry.

"Loomis has delivered strong progress since the Capital Markets Day in 2022, and we are launching our next phase of sustainable growth. Our strategic focus on growth and operating margin remains key for our business, while our commitment to reducing emissions and prioritizing employee wellbeing aligns with our broader sustainability goals. We are well-positioned to keep delivering value to our stakeholders," says Aritz Larrea, Loomis' President and CEO.

The targets for the strategic period 2025-2027 are:

Revenue: Compounded annual growth rate, currency adjusted, of 5-7 percent per year

Compounded annual growth rate, currency adjusted, of 5-7 percent per year Operating margin (EBITA %): 12-14 percent during the entire strategic period

12-14 percent during the entire strategic period Reduction of CO 2 e (scope 1 and 2) by 34 percent compared to 2019

(scope 1 and 2) by 34 percent compared to 2019 Reduction of the recordable work-related injury rate by 10 percent compared to 2024

Loomis' current dividend policy remains in place, i.e. that 40 – 60 percent of annual net income should be distributed to the shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

[email protected]

+46 79 006 45 92

This information is information that Loomis AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 a.m. CET on November 13, 2024.

Disclaimer and forward-looking statements

Loomis and its businesses are exposed to various risks and uncertainties. This press release and other Capital Markets Day 2024 (CMD 2024) materials contain certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Loomis' future financial performance, including, but not limited to, strategic plans, potential growth, planned operational changes, expected capital expenditures and future cash sources and requirements, that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Loomis or its businesses' actual results of operations, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Future results may vary from the results expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements contained in the CMD 2024 materials, possibly to a material degree.

Forward-looking statement contained in this press release and other CMD 2024 materials speak only as of the date when these statements were provided. Loomis and its directors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this material to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law, rules and regulations.

