New tech job postings hit three-year high as hiring swings into positive territory, CompTIA analysis reveals

Solid demand for core tech occupations, including tech support, systems and cybersecurity engineers and software developers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New job postings for technology occupations reached a three-year high and employers throughout the economy added tech workers in April, analysis by CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications, reveals.

Employers across all industries listed 271,483 new job postings for tech occupations in April. In all, there were more than 575,000 active job postings for tech positions last month.1

Tech occupation employment, which includes technology professionals working in all industry sectors, increased by 260,000 In April, CompTIA's analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) #JobsReport data shows.2 That pushed the unemployment rate for tech occupations down to 3.5%.

"The factors that created pressure on tech occupations throughout 2025 appear to be easing, as employers clarify their AI strategies and renew progress on digital transformation initiatives," said Seth Robinson, vice president, industry research, CompTIA. "The increase in job postings, which include a range of technology roles, confirms the need to build core tech skills as a foundation for more advanced capabilities."

Tech industry employment decreased by about 6,300 jobs last month.3 Modest employment gains in IT and custom software services and systems design occupations were offset by staffing reductions in telecommunications and cloud infrastructure, data processing and hosting.

Active employer job postings for technology roles covered a range of core tech competencies and have been increasing in volume over the last four months. For example, active job postings for systems engineers and architects have increased 42.7% since January; software developers and engineers, 32.3%; cybersecurity engineers and analysts, 23.2%; and tech support specialists, 16.1%.

Several metropolitan areas saw notable jumps in the number of tech job postings last month, including Washington (+1,945), New York City (+1,771), Philadelphia (1,452), Chicago (1,407) and San Francisco (+1,339).

CompTIA's analysis reveals that 20% of April tech job postings sought workers with zero to three years of experience; 28% specified workers with four to seven years' experience; and 17%, workers with eight years or more experience.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/resources/research/tech-jobs-report/.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and career changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

1 Active job postings include new postings added by employers in the latest month and open postings carried over from previous months.

2 Monthly occupation level data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tends to experience higher levels of variance and volatility.

3 Labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and employer job postings from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.

SOURCE CompTIA