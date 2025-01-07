New Technics EAH-AZ100 Earbuds Bring the Most Authentic Sound Yet

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics announces the EAH-AZ100, its latest true wireless earbuds, adding to the family of award-winning audio products backed by 60 years of sound engineering and product development. The EAH-AZ100 levels up users' sound experience with a newly developed, proprietary "Magnetic Fluid Driver" that creates clean, high-resolution, low-vibration and low-distortion sounds for the most authentic, balanced audio that's true to the original source.

Technics announces the EAH-AZ100, its latest true wireless earbuds, adding to the family of award-winning audio products backed by 60 years of sound engineering and product development.

For stress-free communication, the EAH-AZ100 introduces "Voice Focus AI"– an innovative feature that combines an AI noise reduction chip and three microphones in each earbud. This advanced technology delivers precise tuning, ensuring the ultimate call quality for both the speaker and the listener. "Voice Focus AI" goes beyond eliminating common call distractions, such as busy street traffic wind or other background noise. It actively analyses incoming sound, enhancing the sound of the caller.

Adaptive Noise Cancelling also brings another performance update to the EAH-AZ100. This technology works with the surrounding environment, background noise levels and the individual shape of the ear, adjusting the level of noise cancelling for the best experience at any time and in any situation. No matter the environment, these earbuds effectively eliminate low to mid-range noises, including human voices, allowing users to stay focused and immersed.

Experiencing music as the artist intended

The launch of the EAH-AZ100 True Wireless earbuds celebrates Technic's 60th anniversary in style, combining six decades of experience to create its own unique proprietary "Magnetic Fluid Driver" technology, which recreates an artist's energy and atmosphere without adding any sound enhancement. The quality has been confirmed by the sensitive ears of professional music producers and sets the EAH-AZ100 apart to be the next item on any high-tech audio gadget shopping list.

The "Magnetic Fluid Driver" technology has been miniaturized from the renowned Technics EAH-TZ700 wired, in-ear monitors to enable a new level of low-distortion sound for the EAH-AZ100 earbuds. The ultra-thin free edge ensures an ultra-low frequency of 3Hz for a rich bass, while its aluminum diaphragm produces natural high resolution sound separation and details.

The "Magnetic Fluid" is an oil-type liquid filled with magnetic particles that is injected into the space between the driver magnet and voice coil that enables low-distortion playback. All this creates a dynamic, rhythmic, detailed listening experience so users can hear their favorite music recordings as originally intended by the artist.

Taking performance even further, for that feeling of "live music-concert sound", the EAH-AZ100 also newly integrates with spatial audio optimized for Dolby Atmos®1. With Dolby Audio™, podcasts, movies, music and games have enhanced clarity of voice content. Dolby Head Tracking responds to head movements, creating a more realistic, shifting sound field that continuously recalibrates to keep the listener at the center of the action and delivering a 360-degree immersive audio experience.

Premium design and connectivity for convenience

Designed to suit any lifestyle, the EAH-AZ100 also includes award-winning features from previous Technics models, including 3-device multipoint connectivity, which enables hooking up to the likes of laptops, tablets and smartphones in minutes. In addition, the EAH-AZ100 simplifies seamless switching between devices and can provide announcements of nearby connected devices.

The concha-fit and shape has also been improved, reducing the size and weight of the earbud for all-day comfort whether the user is on work calls or streaming content. Additionally, a new fifth 'ML' size ear tip has been introduced, giving users more options to achieve the best seal, sound quality and noise cancelling performance.

This smaller and lighter design also brings more eco-efficient shipping. Alongside Panasonic's commitment to reduce its environmental footprint, the latest earbuds come in revamped packaging that is 100% plastic-free that saves on space and weight.

The hassle and clutter have been taken out of charging the true wireless earbuds with compatible Qi Wireless Charging, and a strong battery life. With advanced noise cancelling on, the earbuds have up to 10 hours of playback time left out of the case and up to 28 hours with it.

The EAH-AZ100s also feature One-touch Conversation Mode, allowing users to instantly pause music and activate transparent mode, which focuses on the "voice" element for effortless conversations without having to remove the earbuds. When taken out, built-in wearing sensors automatically pause the music and disable touch sensors to prevent accidental inputs. Simply put the earbuds back in to seamlessly resume music and control.

For the ultimate connectivity, the EAH-AZ100 also supports the new Bluetooth® LE Audio standard and Auracast feature to pair and share an audio experience, as well as the LC3 codec for low-latency audio when gaming and viewing videos. Compatible with Google Fast Pair, Android users can also sync up chosen nearby devices and accessories automatically. The Technics Audio Connect App is available on iOS or Android devices for easy access to preferences and personalized sound tuning, and convenient features such as location tracking if the earbuds are misplaced.

Launching in sleek Silver and Black with its signature stylish ergonomic design, Technics EAH-AZ100 Earbuds will be available for purchase online at Technics.com and at trusted retailers starting today, January 7, with a suggested retail price of $299.99.

About Technics

The Technics brand was established in the same era in 1965. Beginning with the Technics 1 speaker, the brand has gone on to develop revolutionary audio products and technologies, including amps, players, and tuners. In particular, the direct-drive turntable was an industry gamechanger, laying the foundation for today's DJ and club music scenes. Today, in a diverse music scene that favours both analog and digital audio, Technics continues to lead the market as a comprehensive audio brand.

For more information please see:

Website: https://us.technics.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/technics.global

Twitter: https://twitter.com/technics

1 Dolby, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation