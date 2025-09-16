NEW TELENOVELA SERIES HIGHLIGHTS ALZHEIMER'S IN HISPANIC AND LATINO COMMUNITIES

– Program encourages families to discuss memory loss, diagnosis and caregiving across generations –

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with National Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, the Alzheimer's Association is premiering "Memories of My Grandfather" ("Recuerdos de mi abuelo"), a five-episode mini telenovela aimed at encouraging Hispanic and Latino families to have open discussions about memory loss, diagnosis and caregiving across generations.

The series, available in both English and Spanish, follows the emotional journey of a multigenerational Hispanic family in the United States after their grandfather's Alzheimer's diagnosis. The telenovela will be screened during two webinars hosted by the Alzheimer's Association: one in English on Sept. 30 and one in Spanish on Oct. 7. Both webinars will feature a moderated discussion hosted by actress, film producer and Telemundo news anchor Gabi Del Moral.

"We have known that Alzheimer's disproportionately affects Hispanic and Latino communities for some time, and yet stigma and limited culturally relevant awareness prevent many families from seeking help," said Carl V. Hill, Ph.D., MPH, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Alzheimer's Association. "We hope that this series will spark connections to the Alzheimer's Association and the many resources that we can provide. We want this series to encourage important conversations about how families can be proactive in addressing cognitive concerns, so that affected family members can get a diagnosis, treatment, care and support they need in a timely manner."

The telenovela is a collaboration between the Alzheimer's Association and the University of Houston Engaging Communities of Hispanics/Latinos for Aging Research (ECHAR) Network. It was created, written and directed by University of Houston students with sponsorship and support from Luis D. Medina, Ph.D., director, ECHAR Network. Program content was reviewed by the Alzheimer's Association. Following the screening, Dr. Medina will participate in a panel discussion alongside leaders from the National Hispanic Medical Association, the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, and the National Hispanic Council on Aging.

"One of the key goals of the ECHAR Network is to engage, educate and inspire Hispanic and Latino communities to participate in Alzheimer's research," said Dr. Medina. "This telenovela is an important first step. It puts a human face on the disease and presents it in a culturally relevant way that we hope will resonate with families and help bring conversations about Alzheimer's into the open."

Hispanic and Latino Americans are about 1.5 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than older white Americans. Systemic and cultural barriers can often delay diagnosis, with early signs of cognitive changes frequently going unnoticed or undiscussed in Hispanic and Latino families. As a result, many families receive a diagnosis only during a crisis or emergency.

Early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer's and other dementia, however, offers the best opportunity for care management and treatment. It also provides diagnosed individuals and their caregivers more time to plan for the future, adopt lifestyle changes that may help slow disease progression, participate in clinical research studies, and live with a higher quality of life for as long as possible. Available treatments that can slow progression of the disease are only available to individuals in the early stages of the disease, making early detection and diagnosis critically important.

"The Alzheimer's Association is committed to engaging underrepresented and underserved communities and responding with culturally relevant resources and education to address the disproportionate impact of Alzheimer's and dementia," Dr. Hill said. "We're excited about this novel project and hope it will encourage discussion and action in Hispanic and Latino communities."

Both webinars are free and open to the public. Register for the English-language webinar or the Spanish-language webinar .

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association