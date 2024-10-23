New television comedy features nation's largest veterans organization

"Office Joe," which debuts Nov. 8, illustrates challenges

veterans face as they transition back to civilian world

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion will make its modern-day television comedy debut, featuring an all-star cast of military-affiliated entertainers and entrepreneurs, starting Nov. 8. "Office Joe," written and directed by Army Infantry officer veteran Nick Palmisciano, is a six-episode series that will be available on Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play.

The comedy is produced by Kevin Alexander Heard, a former Air Force pilot. The series follows the journey of Joe Hauser, who leaves the infantry and drives across the country to start his dream job and become a graphic designer.

Both Palmisciano and Heard are members of American Legion Post 6 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The American Legion is the nation's largest veterans service organization with 1.6 million members in posts every community across the United States.

"Office Joe," is an adult comedy that covers the challenge veterans face as they hang up their fatigues and try to make their way into the civilian world. While the laughs are many, there is a serious undertone as Joe transforms from GI Joe to Office Joe, which leads him on a path to find the new tribe and purpose he needs to be successful and happy.

Palmisciano and Heard have assembled a who's who of famous veterans to lead the ensemble cast, including:

UFC fighter and television star Tim Kennedy, an Army veteran. "This is an opportunity for the veteran community to break some barriers and preconceived stereotypes and show how funny veterans can be."

Black Rifle Coffee co-founder Jarred Taylor, an Air Force veteran. "It has never been more important than now for us to show the modern military veteran that transition obstacles are perfectly normal, and the best possible way to do that is through comedy. Not only is it crucial for our transitioning GWOT veterans to be able to laugh and joke about their challenges, but 'Office Joe' also shows the next generation of vets that coming together and tackling massive creative projects is incredibly therapeutic!"

Actor and writer Jack Mandaville, a Marine veteran. "For years we only have been able to see Hollywood's version of what a veteran should be, and they never get it right. It's so important that stories are told through our own lens. Plus, I get to play a powerful guy for a change, which is cool."

Instagram star and stand-up comedian Austin von Letkemman (aka MandatoryFunDay), an active duty Army officer. "First of all, it's so cool to be able to make my television debut alongside veterans who I have looked up to for years. But maybe even cooler, is that the American Legion gets showcased as Joe's support structure. Even though he is going through it, he has a place to go."

Ashley Gutermuth, an award-winning stand-up comedian and Air Force spouse. "'Office Joe' perfectly captures the absolutely unhinged comedy that only the military community can create, but anyone can love. You won't find a show like this anywhere else. I can't wait for Season 2 because Nick said I get to blow up a Ford Escort."

Other contributors include Mayans MC star Vincent "Rocco" Vargas, an Army veteran.

Palmisciano points out that "Office Joe" underscores The American Legion's primary mission, Be the One, which aims to reduce the number of veterans and servicemembers who die by suicide. By promoting awareness of the issue, fostering camaraderie and empowering everyone to 'be the one' to save the life of a veteran who may be in crisis.

"In Office Joe, there is a lot that goes wrong, but our rule is that when Joe is in the Legion or talking to a Legionnaire, the advice is always sound and the place is always safe," Palmisciano said. "Everything else might be going south, but the Legion is always his life preserver. We are showing the idea of 'Be the One' without overtly saying it. But make no mistake, our message is that the Legion is there for you."

This isn't Palmisciano's first foray into the world of cinema. Palmisciano, Heard, Kennedy, Mandaville and Taylor created "Range 15" in 2016, an over-the-top zombie comedy that has the distinction of being the first independent film ever to top the charts on Amazon and iTunes. And while Palmisciano is hoping for similar success with 'Office Joe,' he's quick to underscore a distinction.

"Range 15 is unapproachable to the average person. It's a dark comedy that was made for the military community and only that community. Office Joe is very different. It's light-hearted and can be appreciated by anyone. While it pushes the envelope of comedy here and there, you're going to fall in love with Joe and root for him on his journey."

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the nation's largest veterans service organization with 1.6 million members in about 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating for veterans' health care and other benefits, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. The American Legion has a proven history of tackling the toughest challenges facing veterans and has fought tirelessly to secure the health-care benefits that service members deserve.

