New Texas Imaging Center Utilizing United Imaging Equipment, Demonstrating the Innovation of Cutting-Edge Portfolio in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, today announced that Baaxten Imaging Center has opened a new facility in Brownsville, TX, which will feature United Imaging's equipment, including X-ray, MR and CT scanners. A fourth system, a uMR 570, will be installed at an existing site later this year.

"These latest installations demonstrate how United Imaging's portfolio in the U.S. represents a new standard in the technology available for radiologists and imaging professionals," said Michael Coulter, Senior Vice President of Modality Business Management. "With this portfolio, Baaxten Imaging Center can offer exceptional speed, precision and accuracy to its patients."

Baaxten installed three products at its new facility: the uMR 570, the uCT 530, and the uDR 596i.

The uMR 570 is designed with a short-150cm magnet and 70cm-wide bore to achieve remarkable magnet field uniformity and help ensure high-resolution, excellent imaging quality, and convenient examinations up to a 50cm large FOV.

The uCT 530 is equipped with the Z-Detector, a fully integrated detector independently developed by United Imaging, which helps improve the image quality while reducing the radiation dose.

The uDR 596i is an innovative automated floor-mounted high-resolution DR system with wireless flat panel detectors.

"Baaxten Imaging Center and its founder Mrs. Magdalena Levine pride themselves by putting the needs of its patients and clientele ahead of everything else," said Ruben Villarreal, Director of Operations at Baaxten Imaging Center. "With this cutting-edge imaging equipment from United Imaging, our center will bring modern diagnostic imaging services to Brownsville that will help fill a need in this rapidly growing community and give patients the best possible experience."

"We're proud to work with Baaxten Imaging Center and Mrs. Levine," said Wendy A. Hinchey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at United Imaging. "We are excited to contribute to Mrs. Levine's vision for the community, and for United Imaging to have yet another customer up and running in Texas is very rewarding."

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

United Imaging Healthcare Technology Group Co., Ltd. develops and produces a full portfolio of advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment and offers medical IT and intelligent solutions. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, US, and other parts of the world. UIH's vision is to lead healthcare innovation and contribute to equal access to healthcare for all people worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.united-imaging.com.

