New THC & CBD Brand Launches Line Of THC Seltzers Across the US

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycling Frog , an exciting new player in the THC & CBD space, recently launched to market across the US to provide unique, safe, and fun, hemp-based THC & CBD products to a mass audience.

Based out of Seattle, Washington, Cycling Frog announced its entry into the legal cannabis beverage market with a new lineup of THC seltzers to rival booze. They also have a range of THC & CBD gummies, softgels, and mints available to buy online.

Cycling Frog was brought forward in a partnership between founder Sequoia Price-Lazarus and partner Jason Peterson who both have a deep history working in the cannabis sector since 2014.

They are on a mission to produce something fresh and different, and have seen firsthand how the pandemic has impacted the cannabis medical and recreational market, with prolonged periods of fear, boredom, and anxiety marking a breakout moment for the cannabis industry.

While the last two years brought heightened levels of uncertainty, the cannabis industry has seen tremendous growth, becoming one of the world's fastest-growing sectors, expecting to triple in size in the next five years.

With a strong brand proposition, Cycling Frog believes that cannabis consumption should be normalized. Cannabis should be affordable. Cannabis should be accessible. Cannabis is fun. Cannabis should be enjoyed with the same ease as your favorite sparkling water or beer, and Cycling Frog is here to make that happen.

Jason Peterson, Head of Brand, says, "We're delighted to launch Cycling Frog and our THC & CBD seltzers. These beverages encapsulate our passion, which is making THC & CBD products delicious, affordable, fun, and in a way that invites customers to enjoy themselves socially."

"Our THC seltzers are convenient and accessible to all due to low potency and with a price similar to that of beer. We believe our seltzers can fit into our customer's 'everyday lifestyle' and can even replace alcoholic beverages as the 'cold session' beverage to enjoy and unwind with at the end of the day."

"With our products, we're hoping to change an entire generation's perception and access to THC & CBD products. Cycling Frog hopes to enact real change and give people more opportunities to enjoy social beverages that are better for them physically and mentally."

All Cycling Frog products are manufactured in Oregon using 100% sustainably-grown, Oregon hemp. Their hemp can be traced back to the specific field and cultivar of their singular farming partner, which gives them unparalleled insight and knowledge of what exactly goes into the products and subsequently, the customer's body.

Cycling Frog focuses on creating THC & CBD products of the highest quality. Using domestically sourced hemp from non-GMO farms, they make their THC & CBD extracts in-house. From there, extracts that meet their exacting standards are selected and used to create a plethora of products based on their customer's THC & CBD tolerance and experience. Finally, all their products are third-party tested to ensure the quality is exceptionally consistent, and free of heavy metals and pesticides.

One of Cycling Frog's most popular products is their Wild Cherry THC Seltzer (5MG D9 THC + 10MG CBD in each 12oz).

It is a wildly drinkable hard seltzer alternative. With 5mg delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD per 12oz can, this THC seltzer is designed to help you unwind, let loose, laugh, dance, push the boundary and above all else, have fun.

These THC seltzers are made with 100% hemp extract and all-natural fruit juices. They are

0% Alcohol

50-60 Calories

Vegan

Gluten-Free

Non-GMO

Full Spectrum

A pack of 6 retails at $19.99, and these new products are now available to buy through Cycling Frog's new website .

Website: https://cyclingfrog.com/

Launched in January 2022, Cycling Frog offers unique, safe, and fun hemp-based, THC + CBD products to a mass audience. Their flagship range of THC Seltzers comes in a range of flavors and are vegan, 50-60 calories, are federally-legal, and offer 5mg THC.

Cycling Frog aims to change an entire generation's perception and access to THC + CBD products in the US.

Cycling Frog isn't just a brand. It's a statement. It's the belief that cannabis consumption should be normalized. Cannabis should be affordable. Cannabis should be accessible. Cannabis is fun. Cannabis should be enjoyed with the same ease as your favorite sparkling water or beer, and we at Cycling Frog are here to make that happen.

