New TI humidity sensors provide the highest reliability and built-in resistance to contaminants and harsh environments

Moisture affects system performance and product longevity of applications in vehicles, appliances and medical equipment. From extending the life of produce during transport and storage, to keeping automotive cameras clear of fog, to controlling air quality and flow in buildings, the need for improved reliability and safer, more comfortable environments has increased the adoption of relative humidity (RH) sensors.

Offering improved relative humidity measurement accuracy with reduced long-term error, when compared to existing RH sensors, the HDC3020 and HDC3020-Q1 preserve data integrity under stress conditions and are the industry's first to provide integrated correction to adapt to drift caused by natural aging, environmental stress or interactions with contaminants. To learn more about the impact of long-term drift and accuracy, read the technical article, "Why long-term consistent performance matters for relative humidity sensors."

Extend system reliability with enhanced sensing elements

The HDC3020 and HDC3020-Q1 achieve lower drift in extreme conditions than competing devices, with less than 0.21% RH accuracy drift per year and less than 5% RH drift from temperature and humidity stress (tested up to 85% RH and 85°C). This sustained accuracy enables longer system lifetimes, eliminating the need to frequently replace or recalibrate the sensor.

When exposed to stress or contaminants, the sensors also provide a second line of defense, where even a small accuracy drift from the sensor's time-zero specification can be removed using integrated drift correction technology. Low drift is especially important in long-life applications, because it enables better performance and greater reliability over time.

Increase system efficiency with the industry's highest accuracy

The HDC3020 and HDC3020-Q1 provide the highest accuracy – verified with a procedure traceable to the National Institute of Standards and Technology – across the full supply voltage of 1.62 V to 5.5 V and the widest temperature and humidity range at ±1.5% RH. This high accuracy enables more precise control of a system, increasing efficiency by ensuring that the system only runs when necessary.

Additionally, the HDC3020 and HDC3020-Q1 are available in several pin-to-pin compatible package cover options, such as removable polyimide tape and permanent IP67-rated filter covers. The covers provide ingress protection against dust and moisture for the devices during assembly and system lifetimes, and help maintain accuracy when the sensor is exposed to contaminants.

Increase lifetimes for battery-operated systems with the industry's lowest-power humidity sensors

Ultra-low power consumption (nanoampere) across a wide supply range from 1.62 V to 5.5 V enables low-power operation both while a system is actively running and in sleep mode. An automatic measurement mode enables humidity sensing at regular intervals to capture data while the rest of the system sleeps, further preserving system battery life in applications such as cold-chain data loggers; wirelessly connected environmental sensors such as air-quality monitors, smart home or wireless sensor nodes in buildings; or IP network cameras.

Package, availability and pricing

Preproduction versions of the HDC3020 and HDC3020-Q1 are available exclusively on TI.com in 8-pin leadless plastic small-outline packages. Pricing starts at US$1.65 in 1,000-unit quantities. Multiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com. Additional devices in the family that offer analog output and packages with protective covers are expected to be available by the end of the year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Texas Instruments

Related Links

http://www.ti.com

