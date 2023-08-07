NEW Tim Hortons® Cold Brew Concentrate available at U.S. grocery stores in four flavors: Medium Blend Black, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Swirl and Mocha Cereal

Iconic coffee shop now offering smooth and delicious cold brew concentrate on grocery shelves 

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a new, refreshingly smooth and flavorful cold brew option in the U.S. The coffee experts at Tim Hortons have brewed up a concentrated cold brew bursting with flavor that coffee drinkers are sure to love.

Introducing Tim Hortons® Cold Brew Concentrate, available in four delicious flavors: Medium Blend Black, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Swirl and Mocha Cereal for guests to enjoy at home across all 50 states!

"Consumers will love every delicious sip of our Tim Hortons® Cold Brew Concentrate," said Markus Sturm, Head of Consumer Packaged Goods at Tim Hortons. "The smooth taste is crafted with 100% Arabica Beans for a flavor experience inspired by the Cold Brew we have in Tim Hortons restaurants."

Conveniently packaged in 32-ounce multi-serve bottles, each concentrate will offer eight individual servings when prepared as directed. Just mix with water and ice — enjoy it black or top with milk or cream as desired for a refreshing taste that is all your own! 

Tim Hortons® Cold Brew Concentrate is rolling out to grocery stores now at participating Walmart and regional grocery locations across the U.S. This will be the first time that a Tim Hortons product has been made available nationally in the U.S., satisfying a strong demand from consumers and retailers across the country for the beloved brand and its products. 

To find one of 600+ Tim Hortons restaurants in the U.S., check here. To inquire about franchise opportunities as we grow, please submit an inquiry here.

About Tim Hortons®
Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp® Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

