New TimeTrade Schedule-A-Demo Solution Helps B2B Software Companies Increase Inbound Lead-to-Meeting Conversion by 4X

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help sales organizations deliver on customer-first engagement strategies, TimeTrade, the leader in Intelligent Appointment Scheduling, has released a new Schedule-a-Demo solution.

The free software lets prospects schedule a confirmed demo with your sales team via a custom calendar link on your website, or from within your marketing emails and social media campaigns. TimeTrade Schedule-a-Demo connects directly with your team's personal calendars, allowing interested buyers a real-time view of available demo slots for instant booking. Incoming appointments are then routed to an available sales team member and your prospect as a new calendar invitation, supported by email confirmations and reminders that dramatically increase meeting fulfillment rates.

When testing the approach with its own sales team, TimeTrade found that replacing traditional lead capture forms with a schedule-a-demo link led to a 4X increase in confirmed appointments, as well as a 5x improvement in new opportunities added to the pipeline.

According to Chief Marketer's 2019 B2B Marketing Outlook Survey, the biggest challenges to generating new leads are finding prospects that convert, and getting targeted prospects to successfully engage. Schedule-a-Demo addresses both these hurdles by capturing prospect interest at its peak, via the marketing channel of their choice, with a hassle-free conversion process that can be completed in just a few clicks. The result? Prospects have more control over how and when they interact with your sales team, while revenue-focused teams enjoy an accelerated path from lead to opportunity.

"Regardless of your marketing stack, we know that too many qualified leads fall through the cracks," said Lauren Mead, CMO of TimeTrade. "Given the time and money spent on campaigns to attract qualified prospects, why are we letting them die in our CRM? This product eliminates the tired process of asking leads to fill out lengthy forms and then wait hours or even days for a sales rep to respond. And too often they don't get a response at all: 51% of respondents to TimeTrade's 2018 State of the B2B Buyer Experience survey said they had previously failed to hear back from a company representative after making a purchase inquiry."

TimeTrade Schedule-a-Demo can help your organization:



Increase inbound lead conversion and reduce lead-to-meeting cycle times

Distribute demo appointments across the sales team via round-robin routing

Eliminate double bookings with real-time calendar integration to the most popular business platforms, including iCal, Outlook, Google calendar, and Office 365

Improve demo show rates with automated confirmations and reminders

Accurately report on campaign attribution and demo success metrics

About TimeTrade

TimeTrade helps leading brands optimize engagement through all phases of the customer relationship. TimeTrade's Intelligent Appointment Scheduling platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to improve meeting scheduling strategies through real-time customer insights and actions, producing better meetings and higher growth businesses, with TimeTrade customers outpacing their peers by nearly 3X. Tens of thousands of businesses – including leading global banks, retailers, and software companies – use TimeTrade's Appointments-as-a-Service platform to deliver the personalized attention expected by today's on-demand consumers.

