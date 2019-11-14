New Tiny Living Communities Offer Minimalistic Lifestyle, Luxury Amenities with Designer Cottages®

These tiny home communities serve as ideal vacation and second home getaways, featuring pavilions, fire pits, walking trails, playgrounds, water access and nature preserve areas. The Deer Lick Falls community hosts one of Tennessee's largest waterfalls and offers access to a creek and several hiking trails. Both vacation communities include lawn care and offer an online rental program for homeowners.

New residents Jack Miller and Harlan Crossen own a Low Country modular in the Deer Lick Falls tiny home community. The couple will use their new Designer Cottage as a weekend retreat for their family and friends, and as a vacation rental when they are in Nashville. This will allow them all of the benefits of owning a vacation home they can enjoy while providing added income by making it available as a rental. Watch their full video testimonial on the website.

"Our tiny home provides a welcoming weekend retreat from our busy Nashville lives. The thoughtfully designed floor plan offers plenty of space while also allowing us the opportunity to embrace a more minimalistic lifestyle," said Miller. "The home is cozy and well laid out inside, but also allows us to enjoy the outdoors and surrounding beauty just as much."

Recognizing that more people are considering downsizing to a more minimalistic and simplistic lifestyle, Designer Cottages offer a luxurious series of tiny modular homes designed with quality materials and high-end finishes.

"As recreational outdoor experiences have heightened in popularity, preferences for attainable vacation and second-home accommodations have evolved as well," explained Jim Greer, Designer Cottages brand manager. "The clever utilization of space, built-in storage and elegant designs featured in each Designer Cottages floor plan help optimize active lifestyles."

To find out more about Designer Cottages floor plans or to take a 3D virtual tour of the Saltbox and Low Country, visit designercottages.com. Interested builders and community developers should submit a contact form on the Designer Cottages website.

About Designer Cottages®:

Designer Cottages® is a division of Clayton, one of America's largest home builders that offers both off-site built homes and traditional site-built housing. Incorporating modern finishes and high-end features, Designer Cottages offer a unique option for 'tiny living' without sacrificing luxury or comfort. Designer Cottages® are not available at Clayton Homes retailers. Sales centers and communities that offer Designer Cottages® are independently owned and operated.

