New Tom's Tek Tips Series for Keeping Your Kids Safe in the Digital Age

14 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK President and risk expert, Tom Meehan, CFI has released a new Tom's Tek Tips series to help parents and children stay safe online. Joined by his daughter, Sam Meehan, Tom tackles the important issue of cyber security for children ensuring families stay safe while navigating the digital world.

In this video series, Tom Meehan and his daughter Sam Meehan share helpful tips on how to educate your child about staying safe while gaming and interacting on online platforms. He explains that it is important for parents to be aware of what their child is doing online and have an open dialogue with them about it.

When asked why he wanted to make this series, Tom said "With more and more kids playing online games and interacting on the internet, it's essential to arm them with the knowledge they need to keep themselves safe. I have seen first-hand how vulnerable young people can be when using technology without proper guidance. I want this series to highlight how important it is for parents and caretakers to talk with their kids about cyber safety."

This series provides helpful information on topics such as staying safe in video games, password hygiene, importance of not sharing personal information and more. It is a must-watch series for any parent or guardian looking to protect their children from potential harm while using technology. Although intended for child safety, these tips are useful for adults and professionals alike.

The series will be released in the D&D Daily a digital news source for the retail industry focused on retail trends, Loss Prevention, Asset Protection, and IT Security.

About Tom's Tek Tip and the Author

Tom's Tek Tips are bite-sized lessons intended to provide busy asset protection professionals with knowledge on technology, cybersecurity, risk management, and business.

As a nationally recognized expert in cybersecurity, asset protection, security, sustainability, Tom Meehan shares his knowledge through his writing, podcasts, and speaking engagements. In his role as the President at CONTROLTEK, a global leader in tamper-evident packaging, EAS and RFID, Tom is dedicated to driving the evolution of product protection, security technology, sustainable solutions, and digital transformation.

