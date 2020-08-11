New Training Course Explores Open Source CI/CD Tool Jenkins X

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new training course, LFS268 - CI/CD with Jenkins X .

LFS268, developed in conjunction with the Continuous Delivery Foundation , is designed for site reliability engineers, software developers and architects, DevOps engineers and others who need to not only master continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD), but also gain a deeper understanding of the cloud-native ecosystem.

Jenkins X is an open source CI/CD tool built on the Kubernetes platform. It takes an opinionated approach to creating CI/CD workflows. The focus is on enhancing developer productivity by automating most of the pipeline tasks.

This course will introduce the fundamentals of Jenkins X. Students will learn how to use this tool to create an automated software delivery pipeline that includes building, testing in various environments and then promoting your application to production.

By the end of the course, students will be able to:

Describe the architecture of Jenkins X

Install and operate Jenkins X

Build pipelines in Jenkins X

Create and import existing projects into Jenkins X

Promote applications through various built-in environments

Extend and modify pipelines

Create custom build packs

As more and more companies adopt cloud-based operating models including multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud and public cloud, the adoption of cloud native applications also increases. This means more and more DevOps professionals with cloud native CI/CD skills are required to deliver such applications. Jenkins X is one of the most promising cloud native tools. It has its roots in Jenkins - a wildly popular CI server and a vibrant open source community, and is built on Kubernetes, Draft, Helm and Tekton.

The course was developed by Himanshu Gautam, an author, trainer, speaker, and problem solver with 20+ years of experience in software engineering. He is an avid reader and a DevOps evangelist focused on creating elegant cloud-native architectures. Himanshu is also the founder of Aplima Inc., a CI/CD solution provider.

The course is available to begin immediately. The $299 course fee provides unlimited access to the course for one year to all content and labs. Interested individuals may enroll here .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

About the CD Foundation

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) serves as the vendor-neutral home of many of the fastest-growing projects for continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD). It fosters vendor-neutral collaboration between the industry's top developers, end users and vendors to further CI/CD best practices and industry specifications. Its mission is to grow and sustain projects that are part of the broad and growing continuous delivery ecosystem.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

