New Training for Using Artificial Intelligence at Work

NOVI, Mich., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastery Training Services has expanded its online training library with a new collection of courses designed to help employees and professionals use artificial intelligence (AI) more effectively in the workplace.

AI Training from Mastery Training Services

As AI tools become increasingly integrated into everyday work, organizations face a growing need to help employees understand how to use them responsibly, securely and productively. Mastery's new AI training courses focus on practical applications across a range of roles and business functions, from writing and brainstorming to management, HR, marketing and accounting.

The new courses include:

Together, these courses give organizations a flexible way to build AI literacy across the workforce while also providing role-specific training employees can apply to their day-to-day responsibilities.

The new AI courses join Mastery Training Services' extensive library of online workplace training covering safety, compliance, human resources, leadership, business skills and other essential topics. Courses are available for online delivery and can be integrated with compatible learning management systems.

Organizations looking to prepare their workforce for the evolving role of AI can explore Mastery Training Services' growing selection of AI training courses and other workplace learning resources.

About Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

SOURCE Mastery Training Services