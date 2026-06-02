New Transit App Go NYC Launches, Bringing Subway, Bus, and Regional Rail Together

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go NYC is a new transit app built around the way New Yorkers actually move through the city, bringing subway, bus, regional rail, ferry, and airport connections into one experience. The app is now available on the App Store and Google Play.

Designed to simplify daily commuting across the region, Go NYC allows riders to plan trips, check live departures, track trips in real time, and quickly access their frequently used routes through Smart Favorites and home screen widgets.

Go NYC allows you to favorite your frequently traveled lines and save them as widgets on your home screen.

While many commuters rely on multiple apps to navigate different transit systems, Go NYC brings together services including the subway, bus, LIRR, Metro-North, AirTrain and Staten Island Ferry into a single connected experience.

"New Yorkers move across multiple transit systems every day, but the experience is still fragmented," said Roman Oberli, CEO of Axon Vibe, the team behind Go NYC. "At Axon Vibe, we focus on simplifying the everyday transit experience, whether that's checking a departure time from a widget or planning a trip across the region. Go NYC is designed to make the complex feel effortless."

Key features include:

Real-time departures and service updates

Trip planning across multiple transit systems

Smart Favorites for frequently used routes and stations

Home screen widgets for instant updates

Nearby station and stop information

Integrated regional rail support alongside subway and bus services

Go NYC is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Go NYC is an all-in-one transit app for the New York City metro area, helping riders navigate subway, bus, regional rail, ferry, and airport connections from one place. Built by Axon Vibe, Go NYC combines real-time transit information, trip planning, Smart Favorites, and home screen widgets to make moving through the region simpler. For more information, visit go-city.app.

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SOURCE Axon Vibe