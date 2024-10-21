New Transmission Service Center in Mahoning County Centralizes Resources and Speeds Up Response to Service Disruptions

The 20,000-square-foot facility is located within Ohio Edison's service area



AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), recently completed construction on a new operations service center in North Jackson, Mahoning County, to help streamline operations and maximize efficiencies along the local high-voltage power system.

The nearly 20,000-square-foot facility, centrally located within Ohio Edison's greater Youngstown service area, provides company personnel with efficient access to heavy-duty transmission equipment and materials to help enhance electric service reliability and minimize the impact of service disruptions for customers in the area.

The building will serve as a central location for nearly a dozen FirstEnergy transmission line workers based in the Mahoning Valley area. This facility will benefit customers by providing quicker access to resources for transmission personnel during service-related issues and daily work.

A video of the new facility is available to view on FirstEnergy's Youtube page.

Mark Mroczynski, President of Transmission at FirstEnergy: "Our northeast Ohio customers are already benefiting by having this transmission service center in Mahoning County. For example, after severe storms hit the region in early August, this new building allowed restoration to begin faster since materials and other resources were together in one central location."

The new center, situated on 10 acres along Bailey Court East, also includes offices and storage space. A 15,000-square-foot storage facility was constructed next to the service center to house large transmission equipment, including transformers, power lines, insulators and more.

ATSI provides transmission services in Ohio and in the western portion of Pennsylvania and owns or maintains more than 8,100 miles of transmission lines, substations and other facilities.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.