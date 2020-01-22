New Truvia® Brand Campaign Celebrates Wellness Defined By How You Feel, Not By How You Look

"We want people to understand that wellness is different for everyone, and whatever way you're doing it, you're doing it right," says AJ Aumock, Truvia® Global Marketing Leader. "If you're running a marathon, you're doing it right. If you take a leisurely evening stroll, you're doing it right. If it's true to you, that's all that matters. Truvia® sweetener gives you the sweetness you want without the stuff you don't, like calories and unwanted fitness advice."

Truvia Natural Sweetener is America's No. 1 natural, calorie free sweetener.* Born from the leaves of the stevia plant, it offers sweetness rooted in nature, along with the firm belief that sweetness does not have to be sacrificed.

Celebrating authentic and lovably imperfect lives

The new campaign, which was created by Carmichael Lynch, includes print, video, TV and social elements, all focused on a singular health and wellness message: "Yeah. You're Doing It Right." All messages are delivered in a relatable, empowering way that celebrates everyday life as authentic and lovably imperfect, and features products from the Truvia® brand line of zero-calorie and reduced-calorie sweeteners.

For example, a video titled "Improv" features a woman in her kitchen spooning Truvia® Natural Sweetener into a glass of iced tea while trying to keep up with an exercise video she is watching on her laptop. The video instructor cheers "grab your weights". With none available, she improvises, lifting a watering can within reach instead. The headline reads "Yeah. You're Doing it Right." The spot ends with the words "No sugar. No calories. No doubts."

The same theme runs throughout the print ads, including one featuring the headline "Doing a small thing is still doing a thing" that shows a woman and her poodle doing an identical downward dog yoga pose. Beside them is her glass of sweetened iced tea along with a supporting image of individual Truvia® sweetener packets.

Reduce sugar, not flavor

Truvia® sweetener products are refreshingly uncomplicated, delivering reduced-sugar sweetness from morning coffee to midnight snacks. They are available in a variety of convenient formats, including individual packets, spoonable jars and calorie-free pouches, brown sugar and cane sugar blends for baking, and calorie-free organic liquids in Original and Vanilla flavors. To learn more, visit www.truvia.com

About Truvia®

Sweetness is meant to be enjoyed. That's why the Truvia® brand created products that allow you to reduce sugar, not flavor. Truvia® Natural Sweetener, naturally sweetened with the best-tasting parts of the stevia leaf, is No. 1 in its category of zero-calorie natural sweeteners in the U.S. and is also available to consumers in Europe and Canada. For more information, visit Truvia.com.

