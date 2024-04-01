New TXU Energy Plan Automatically Delivers Free Energy When Customers Use it Most

TXU Energy Live Your Free SM adapts to the way customers use electricity – offering free days, nights, or weekends to maximize monthly savings

IRVING, Texas, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy is changing the energy game with Live Your FreeSM, the first and only plan of its kind that automatically adapts each month to give customers free energy when they use it most, whether that's all day, all night, or all weekend.

Live Your FreeSM takes the guesswork out of picking an electricity plan, delivering 100% personalized savings each month, and giving customers free days, nights, or weekends – depending on what will save them most.

"When creating Live Your Free, we listened to Texans who said that selecting the right electricity plan can be stressful. This plan is designed to take the guesswork out of saving by providing an automatic discount every month," said Sydney Seiger, chief marketing officer for TXU Energy. "With Live Your Free, there's no need to change your habits. Customers will see 100% personalized savings every month, based on the ways they use energy."

With TXU Energy Live Your FreeSM customers can maximize their savings all year long:

100% Personalized: Each month we'll look at your usage during the day, night, and weekend time periods and you'll receive the one discount that offers you maximum free energy and savings.

Automatic: Live Your FreeSM automatically adapts to your changing needs while giving you the biggest savings, guaranteed.

Max Free Guarantee: You can be sure you're always getting the most savings every month with our Max Free Guarantee. Watch your Live Your FreeSM savings add up in the TXU Energy app!

For more information about TXU Energy, please visit txu.com.

About TXU Energy

As the #1 electricity choice of Texans, we're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

SOURCE TXU Energy