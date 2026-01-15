New U.S. Media Literacy Report Finds State Policy Accelerating as Lawmakers Respond to Phones, Social Media, and AI

Comprehensive review of state media literacy laws shows continued growth in state

action and highlights gaps between policy momentum and classroom practice

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Literacy Now today released the 2026 U.S. Media Literacy Policy & Impact Report, a national analysis of state-level media literacy education laws and policies. The report finds that media literacy has reached a policy inflection point, with more than half of U.S. states now having taken legislative action – even as implementation struggles to keep up with policy momentum.

The report documents new or expanded media literacy-related laws or resolutions in eleven states since January 2024, with many of the most recent policies emerging alongside debates over student phone use, social media restrictions, and artificial intelligence. Rather than focusing solely on limiting access, an increasing number of states are pairing restrictions with instructional requirements, directing schools to teach students how media systems, algorithms, and platforms work, and how to evaluate information critically.

This shift reflects a growing recognition that media literacy is a connective skill. States are embedding media literacy across subject areas such as English language arts, civics, health, and science, rather than isolating it as a standalone topic. The report also finds that AI literacy and media literacy are rapidly converging in state policy, with lawmakers incorporating evaluation, ethics, and misinformation skills into broader media literacy frameworks as AI-generated content becomes more widespread and harder to detect.

"Policymakers are clearly moving beyond the question of whether media literacy matters," said Kyra Brissette, CEO of Media Literacy Now. "The focus now is on how states respond to the realities students face – from social media to AI – and whether schools are being given the tools to keep up."

While the policy momentum is strong, the report also identifies a growing gap between legislation and classroom implementation. In many states, teacher training, curriculum guidance, and funding have not kept pace with new mandates. As a result, schools are often expected to implement media literacy instruction without clear standards, sustained professional development, or accountability structures, even as student and public support for media literacy education remains high.

The report underscores that the next phase of progress will depend on translating policy gains into coherent, well-supported practice. As media literacy becomes embedded in more state laws and frameworks, the challenge ahead is ensuring that educators have the guidance and resources needed to deliver consistent, high-quality instruction.

The full 2026 U.S. Media Literacy Policy & Impact Report is available here: https://medialiteracynow.org/policyreport/

