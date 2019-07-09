New Usage-Based Service Plans for Trimble Catalyst Enable Geospatial Organizations to Access Precise Positioning On Demand

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today its Trimble® Catalyst™ software-defined Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver for Android™ phones and tablets is now available with a usage-based service plan—Trimble Catalyst On Demand. The new service plan is focused on satisfying the requirements of a growing number of industries and organizations who recognize the benefits of using high-accuracy GNSS technology in the field, but need a more flexible payment model.

Trimble Catalyst On Demand provides scalable access to RTK-quality GNSS positioning using an affordable pay-per-use hourly pricing model in addition to the current Catalyst monthly plans. The new service also enables automated domain-level email address access, which streamlines license allocation for organizations with a large number of users. Account owners purchase access to the service in the form of On Demand time bundles. By keeping the account balance topped up, Catalyst remains ready to use at a moment's notice, for any number of nominated users in the account. This flexibility eliminates the need to predict project requirements weeks or months in advance.

"Catalyst On Demand is the same popular Trimble Catalyst positioning-as-a-service solution, but has been repackaged in a way that can suit customers needing more flexibility," said Gareth Gibson, Catalyst business development manager for Trimble. "Our goal is to put Trimble positioning technology into the hands of every spatially-enabled field worker. Catalyst On Demand will empower a new segment of users and make professional GNSS technology more accessible than ever before."

Availability

Trimble Catalyst On Demand is expected to be available in late July 2019. Trimble Catalyst service subscriptions and the Catalyst DA1 antenna are available through Trimble's Authorized GIS Distribution Network. Trimble Authorized Distributors can be found by visiting: https://catalyst.trimble.com/ondemand.htm.

About Trimble Geospatial

Trimble Geospatial provides solutions that facilitate high-quality, productive workflows and information exchange, driving value for a global and diverse customer base of surveyors, engineering and GIS service companies, governments, utilities and transportation authorities. Trimble's innovative technologies include integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications and office software for processing, modeling and data analytics. Using Trimble solutions, organizations can capture the most accurate spatial data and transform it into intelligence to deliver increased productivity and improved decision-making. Whether enabling more efficient use of natural resources or enhancing the performance and lifecycle of civil infrastructure, timely and reliable geospatial information is at the core of Trimble's solutions to transform the way work is done. For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

