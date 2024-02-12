New Veeva Vault Submissions Publishing eLearning Application Speeds Employee Onboarding

Online training program guides users from regulatory planning to submission

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIA RSIDM 2024 — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault Submissions Publishing eLearning, a new regulatory information management (RIM) application that educates users on key publishing processes for seamless development of compliant content. With on-demand process-based training, companies can quickly onboard employees to use Veeva Vault Submissions Publishing while increasing time to value.

Vault Submissions Publishing eLearning provides employees with the resources to remain qualified and current with the latest features and techniques for efficient continuous publishing. The application will offer on-demand, self-paced training on processes and best practices and will be updated three times per year with each release of new Vault Submissions Publishing capabilities. This streamlines employee education and eliminates the need to develop custom in-person training programs, driving efficiency and compliance.

New Veeva application delivers an online training program to guide users from regulatory planning to submission. Post this

"As more organizations rely on Veeva for end-to-end regulatory processes, we're delivering new and innovative ways to accelerate time to value," said Marc Gabriel, vice president, Veeva Vault RIM. "Veeva Vault Submissions Publishing eLearning will help customers scale their publishing operations to keep pace with growth and market changes."

More than 400 companies, including 16 of the top 20 biopharmas, use the unified Veeva Vault RIM platform to streamline submission management. In addition, more than 65 organizations use Vault Submission Publishing to speed the delivery of submissions to global health authorities. Veeva's regulatory team continues to partner with customers to simplify operations and accelerate processes.

Vault Submissions Publishing eLearning is planned for availability in March 2024. Learn more at DIA RSIDM Forum in Maryland, Feb. 12-14 at booth 212.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault Submissions Publishing eLearning, visit:

veeva.com/VaultSubmissionsPublishingeLearning

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 38 and 39), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

[email protected]

SOURCE Veeva Systems