New version of JMP and JMP Pro delivers more efficient analytics

CARY, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From developing an ultra-lightweight and ultra-flexible solar film that helps more buildings become fully energy-neutral to communicating scientific evidence to juries in environmental crime trials, JMP® statistical discovery software is helping engineers, scientists and other data analysts make life-changing impacts efficiently. With JMP Pro 16, the advanced analytics version of JMP, data scientists have more predictive methods to build and identify better statistical models. Both JMP 16 and JMP Pro 16 are launched today, after first being unveiled at the Discovery Summit Europe online analytics conference.

German company Heliatek has developed a pioneering organic solar film that is making the goal of 100% green electricity a reality by addressing the previously unmet need for a solar installation optimized for various architectures (e.g., vertical). Photo copyright Innogy.

Taking inspiration from a traditional alarm circuit board, Torsten Weber, Process Integration Engineer at Heliatek, used JMP scripting to build a custom dashboard for the Heliatek fab that quickly alerts operators about out-of-control processes. "JMP is a really attractive and easy-to-use software that also has interesting features like DOE [design of experiments] and all the other statistical analyses I might need. To have this tool – and also to be able to code in this tool – is great," Weber said.

Efficiency and transparency in communicating results are essential for Court Sandau of Chemistry Matters , a consultancy of forensic chemists who help hold arsonists and polluters to account. "I have to be transparent about how I came to my conclusions by communicating visually – which is why I get my clients involved with JMP: to be able to load my data into the software, click and show them where it is and how [we arrived at our] interpretation. That's the power of visualization: communicating the data, learning from it and allowing our clients to see where the data comes from," Sandau said.

"JMP makes analytic work more efficient by remembering what you tell it," said John Sall, co-founder and Executive Vice President of SAS and head of SAS' JMP business unit. "Now you can have the best of both worlds: Do your analysis interactively and have a script that knows exactly what you did." Sall marked the launches with his keynote talk "Thanks for the Memory" at Discovery Summit Europe earlier this month.

JMP® 16 highlights

Control chart warnings in JMP Live to monitor production and triage problems with processes.

to monitor production and triage problems with processes. Action Recording and Enhanced Log to capture analytic activities performed in an interactive session and create a repeatable workflow.

Enhancements to the drag-and-drop Graph Builder, including an easy run chart, a cumulative sum statistic and more line labeling options.

Sample Size Explorer to support interactive exploration of power, sample size and margin of error in design of experiments.

JMP® Pro 16 highlights

Model Screening to find the best model to explore the question at hand.

Enhanced Structural Equation Modeling with new measures and visualizations, model shortcuts and interactive model comparison.

Limit of Detection Analysis for performing analyses more easily and specifying lower and upper detection limits for responses in custom designed experiments.

Term selection and sentiment analysis in Text Explorer to better understand customer surveys and feedback.

What customers are saying about JMP® 16 and JMP® Pro 16

"I love the Structural Equation Modeling platform in JMP, and the new features in version 16 make it even more powerful."

– Vic Strecher, researcher and author of Life on Purpose



"This new [model screening] tool makes it even easier for users to simultaneously test many different models with the same data set. Something that once took me hours or even days can now be done in minutes (or even seconds)."

– Anderson Mayfield, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the University of Miami



"I like many of the new features in JMP 16. Machine learning, sentiment analysis, model screening and SEM are all very popular techniques among the technique-inclined or analysis addicts."

– Roselinde Kessels, Maastricht University

"I'm really thrilled and impressed by the implementation of the measurement tool in JMP 16! As a statistical engineering practitioner, and as a ready visual learner, it gives me great insight to be able to measure distances between means or between extreme observations, for example, directly on my plots as opposed to calling up summary statistics or summary tables. The measurement tool gives me an even finer ability to see and touch my data."

– Patrick Giuliano, Abbott

"Model screening is a very useful and efficient tool, time-saving and enabling everyone to have access to more complex statistical models with ease."

– Victor Guiller, Fuchs

"JMP 16 brings two very exciting additions to the Time Series platform: the inclusion of State Space Smoothing models, and the 'Forecast on Holdback' option. Both … are used extensively in supply chain applications."

– Marie Gaudard, North Haven Group

"Now, we have straightforward options to incorporate detection limits into the analyses so we get more accurate models and can detect important effects we may otherwise have missed."

– Stan Siranovich, Crucial Connection

A fully functional, free 30-day trial of JMP is available from the JMP website.



About JMP

SAS created JMP (pronounced "jump") in 1989 to empower scientists, engineers and other data analysts to explore and analyze data visually and interactively. Since then, JMP has grown from a single product into a family of statistical discovery tools, each one tailored to meet specific needs. John Sall, SAS co-founder and Executive Vice President, leads the JMP business unit.



About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2021 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

