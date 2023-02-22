New Version of Netwrix Privilege Secure Further Reduces Attack Surface

Netwrix Privilege Secure (formerly Netwrix SbPAM) now provides just-in-time privileges for database access.

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, announces a new release of Netwrix Privilege Secure (formerly Netwrix SbPAM), which expands its first-to-market zero standing privileges (ZSP) approach to databases to ensure privileged accounts exist for only as long as needed.

"Netwrix Privilege Secure now eliminates standing privileged accounts across on-premises databases, further reducing the attack surface for both external and internal threats," says Jeff Warren, Senior VP of Products at Netwrix. "Our innovative ZSP approach replaces risky privileged accounts with ephemeral accounts that grant the minimum access required and that exist only as long as needed — thwarting adversaries seeking elevated access to move laterally and complete their attacks."

The rebranded product includes additional enhancements that empower customers to:

Identify all privileged accounts across the IT ecosystem through integrated discovery capabilities.

across the IT ecosystem through integrated discovery capabilities. Spot threats and investigate incidents faster through enhanced metadata and keystroke search capabilities across both live and recorded privileged sessions.

through enhanced metadata and keystroke search capabilities across both live and recorded privileged sessions. Generate reports for both internal and external auditors using an expanded selection of out-of-the-box reports, customization options and favorites.

using an expanded selection of out-of-the-box reports, customization options and favorites. Deal with the unexpected when managing service accounts, thanks to expanded controls to pause, resume, undo and roll back changes.

To learn more how Netwrix Privilege Secure can reduce your attack surface and prevent lateral movement across the entire IT infrastructure

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy. Since 2006, Netwrix solutions have been simplifying the lives of security professionals by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data to reduce the risk of a breach, and to detect, respond to and recover from attacks, limiting their impact. More than 13,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to strengthen their security and compliance posture across all three primary attack vectors: data, identity and infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

