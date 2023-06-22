New Vets Pets Hospital Set for Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, N.C., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, has announced its latest expansion. Haw River Animal Hospital, situated in the newly built Northwood Landing, is slated to start operations by Fall 2023. The hospital will be located at 40 Ramseur Rd, Pittsboro, NC.

The Haw River Animal Hospital will provide full-service veterinary care for dogs and cats in Pittsboro and the surrounding communities. The facility will open under the leadership of Dr. Katie Sizer. Dr. Sizer will co-own the practice in partnership with Vets Pets and has been with them for the past year.

"I could not be more excited to be opening a veterinary hospital in this community I love so much," exclaimed Dr. Sizer." With the partnership of Vets Pets, I am realizing a childhood dream opening a hospital where I can provide high quality, kind care to pets and pet parents."

Having spent her childhood traveling the world as an army child, Dr. Sizer has been a North Carolinian since 1995. She pursued her college education at Methodist University in Fayetteville, NC, before attending veterinary school at N.C. State, graduating in 2013. She calls Pittsboro home alongside her husband, two children, and three dogs.

Dr. Sizer specializes in pain management, dentistry, internal medicine, and low-stress animal handling. She is a Fear Free Certified Professional and a Certified Cat Friendly Veterinarian. When not professionally engaged, Dr. Sizer enjoys hiking, canoeing, gardening, movie-watching, traveling, and spending quality time with her family.

"We are excited to add Dr. Sizer to our group of exceptional veterinary partners. I feel so fortunate to add another Veterinarian of Dr. Sizer's talent and character to our partner team."," commented Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "Her passion for veterinary medicine, enthusiasm for leadership and "can-do" attitude is inspiring. I've really enjoyed working with her so far and look forward to more."

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals all located in North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary profession. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

