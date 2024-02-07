Vets Pets Hires Veterinary Pharmacist to Launch First-of-its-Kind Internal Pharmacy Service

News provided by

Vets Pets

07 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

WILSON, N.C., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, launches its innovative pharmacy initiative by hiring Natalie Young, PharmD, BCSCP, as the Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services. The pharmacy's overarching goal is to offer dedicated and collaborative pharmacology resources to Vets Pets 100+ Veterinarians, allowing them to enhance pharmacy-related patient care and client service.    

"I am thrilled to join Vets Pets," commented Mrs. Young, "I already have a great relationship with so many of the Vets Pets team and psyched to now work side-by-side with them."

In addition to offering expert resources to the medical team, the pharmacy also intends to improve medication operations, including sourcing, procurement, technology, and efficiency. Client service opportunities will also be one of the pharmacy's core focuses, with several projects already in development.  

"We have been strategizing on this concept for a long time. I am pumped to finally go for it with an amazing colleague we've respected for years. This one hits a lot of the Vets Pets culture count with People First in Dr. Young, a massive opportunity to improve medicine and service for our clients and our teams and a sustainable business case." said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "Everyone is always looking for win3 and the Pharmacy initiative is a great example of just that." 

The rollout is scheduled to take place over the next 12-18 months to significantly impact the veterinary profession.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Young or Vets Pets CEO Steve Thomas, please contact Matt Mumpower by email at [email protected] or by phone at 252.237.1375.

About Vets Pets
Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created in 2007 to address the changing needs in the veterinary profession. By providing hands-on operations management, strategy, financing, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and other resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join an existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities for the long-term, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Vets Pets

Also from this source

Vets Pets Highlights Rolesville Veterinary Hospital as a Leading Veterinary Teaching Hospital

Vets Pets Highlights Rolesville Veterinary Hospital as a Leading Veterinary Teaching Hospital

Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, proudly spotlights the exceptional educational environment at Rolesville...
Vets Pets Opens State-of-the-Art Facility for Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital

Vets Pets Opens State-of-the-Art Facility for Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital

Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, announces the opening of its newly constructed 17,000 sq ft facility for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.